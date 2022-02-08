Santa Rosa City Council to fill vacant seat Tuesday

Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday will select a new member to replace Jack Tibbetts, who resigned last December from his seat representing the city’s 3rd District, taking in the city’s eastern flank out to Oakmont.

The City Council will make its selection following public interviews with six applicants of the district that are scheduled to run from 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The six candidates are David “Alex” Shantz, Dianna MacDonald, James DeVore, Melanie Nacouzi, Christopher Miller and Michael Stanford.

Each applicant will make a three minute opening statement, field questions from council members and then make a one minute closing statement. The council will select a replacement through various rounds of voting, eliminating candidates until four council members (out of the six currently seated) back the same person.

A November election will determine who fills out the remainder of what was to be Tibbetts’ second term, ending in December 2024.

Tibbetts, 31 who was first elected in 2016, announced his resignation Dec. 14, 2021, saying he wanted more time to focus on his family, including his wife and nine-month-old son.

His resignation means four of the seven council seats are up for election in November. The seats held by Victoria Fleming, John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm were already up for contention. Schwedhelm has announced he will not run again, leaving the northeastern District 6 seat up for grabs.

