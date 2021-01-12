Santa Rosa City Council to study extension of paid sick leave mandate for local employers

The Santa Rosa City Council is poised to consider extending a mandatory expansion of sick leave that last year required private-sector employers within the city to provide up to 80 hours of paid leave for workers to use related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council deliberations, which are set to begin Tuesday, come after the Dec. 31 expiration of a federal law that since last April required the sick leave expansion for many employers. Santa Rosa in July expanded the terms of those rules to cover a wider set of businesses, including larger employers, and to grant paid time off for those acting as caregivers, with paid leave compensation capped at $5,110 per employee.

Now, the reshaped council, with two new members, is set to consider how it will move forward without a federal mandate in place. The expanded local requirement faced opposition last year from business interests, including the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and large health care providers, but no businesses have asked the city for an exemption.

Vice Mayor Natalie Rogers, one of the new council members, said she would lean toward extending the extra sick leave protections but also would look for more information in Tuesday’s study session to form her position.

“I definitely know that it is needed,” said Rogers, a marriage and family therapist who campaigned on her experience as a working mother. “This pandemic is real, and it is definitely hitting and affecting families.”

The city could re-adopt its prior rule and keep it place through March 31 to line up with a related round of federal tax credits for employers. Given the entrenched nature of the pandemic, the extension could go even further into the summer — staff floated June 30 as a possible extension date in report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting.

No other council members have signaled a change in position, and Santa Rosa’s new mayor, Chris Rogers, has since said that he wants to see the city continue addressing pandemic hardships while working toward broader child care coverage.

In addition to Natalie Rogers, newly elected Councilman Eddie Alvarez said he, too, was in favor of extending the sick leave benefits in some form.

He cited the need to ensure "dignity in employment" and protect employees in Roseland, where residents have been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19.

"I would hope that it would go forward," he said.

At the time of July’s unanimous vote to expand the leave requirements, some members of the business community, notably the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, criticized the expansion as unnecessarily burdensome on already struggling businesses.

Peter Rumble, CEO of the chamber, said Monday his organization’s stance remains the same. While he said it would be “deplorable for employers to force sick people to work,” the onus of ensuring workers stay home if necessary during the pandemic should be covered by public resources, and not private dollars.

“It’s a public benefit,” Rumble said of the extra sick time, so “Let’s find public money to do it.”

Santa Rosa’s policy exempted City Hall and other local government employers from the requirement, but most public sector employees already have an equivalent amount of paid sick time.

If the policy is extended, Rumble said, it shouldn’t go above and beyond the federal rules to ensure businesses aren’t being asked to shell out more than is covered by federal tax credits.

Rogers said she didn’t want to negate the perspective of businesses but noted that the pandemic’s economic fallout has been very broad, affecting far more than just businesses.

“Ultimately, I feel we’re all holding some sort of financial burden with this pandemic,” she said.

Santa Rosa has not received any letters from businesses requesting an exemption from its sick leave expansion, according to city staff.

Sonoma County followed Santa Rosa in adopting a COVID-19 leave expansion that also expired Dec. 31, and the Board of Supervisors is set to consider its own course later this month.

San Francisco, San Mateo County and the city and county of Sacramento also passed expanded sick leave rules and already have extended those ordinances, according to Santa Rosa city staff.

The report prepared by City Hall officials provides a comprehensive timeline of the city’s rules. But it’s silent on a key subject: data.

“I just don’t have specific, or even broad anecdotal information on how many employees used the added benefits, nor the impact on business, nor any non-compliance/enforcement issues brought by employees as an action in Superior Court,” Raissa De La Rosa, the city’s deputy director of economic development, said Monday in an email.

It’s unclear how many Santa Rosa workers have used the extra time off, how much time off they’ve taken and whether businesses are complying with the local rules — leaving policymakers and commentators to rely on the occasional anecdote to inform their views and decisions.

“The problem with all of this is that we don’t have a lot of concrete data,” Rumble said.

De La Rosa also shared an anecdote after talking Monday to a small firm that has had one person use the extra leave for child care. While the company already was covered under the federal legislation, De La Rosa said, the city’s action raised the maximum for child care-related leave from $2,000 to $5,110 total.

“Asked what the hardship to business was, he said basically it just was another layer of the overall hardships of trying to conduct business in this environment,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.