Santa Rosa City Council will appoint someone to Jack Tibbetts’ seat

The Santa Rosa City Council will appoint a replacement for Jack Tibbetts to serve until the November 2022 election, following a unanimous vote at a special meeting Tuesday.

Tibbetts announced his resignation Dec. 14, just weeks before the end of the first year of his second term in office. He wants more time to focus on his family, he said.

The appointment will likely occur in February. City staff will open an application process Jan. 5 that will run through Jan. 19. City Council will hold interviews in public Feb. 8-9. The remaining six council members will then vote in open session, by process of elimination through rounds of voting if necessary, until they arrive at a replacement.

District 3, which Tibbetts represents, captures much of the eastern hill neighborhoods of Santa Rosa including Skyhawk and much of Rincon Valley. It stretches along Highway 12 to incorporate Oakmont.

The city council also could have chosen to hold a special election June 7, when primary elections are held for state and countywide offices. A June election would create considerable work for the city clerk’s office, which is already engaged in redistricting and a rewrite of the city’s charter, it’s governing document, attorney Sue Gallagher said.

Only one council member, District 4’s Victoria Fleming, suggested the council pursue a June special election. Such an election was “probably the most democratic way,” Fleming said, “just get it done with rather than put our finger on it.”

Fleming also said the appointment process would create its own burden on both city staff and the council, which has had packed agendas and meetings that often run well into the night throughout 2021.

But the idea did not sit with the rest of council and ultimately Fleming joined her colleagues in a 6-0 vote.

The November election now has the potential to dramatically shift the makeup of the city council. Four seats, a majority, will be up for a vote. Fleming’s seat, plus those of council members John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm seats are up for reelection. Schwedhelm has announced he will not run again, leaving the northeastern District 6 seat up for grabs.

