Santa Rosa’s downtown campus will close for a second day Sept. 8 to treat an ongoing flea infestation.

Pest control consultants will be on site at Santa Rosa City Hall treating the exterior and interior of the buildings at 100 Santa Rosa Ave., the city announced Thursday.

The City Hall Annex and another city facility across the street from the main campus will also close for treatment.

The campus temporarily closed Wednesday as pest control treated the facilities but the consultant recommended treating the site again within 10 days to ensure the fleas don’t resurface.

The city said in the announcement that officials’ top priority was the health and safety of employees and residents and thorough measures were being put in place to address the issue.

Fleas were first detected within the Human Resources Department on Aug. 15 and affected employees were relocated to other offices or allowed to work remotely. The office closed temporarily on Aug. 21 for treatment.

It’s not clear what led to the infestation, though a city spokesperson said the office, which is on the first floor, gets a lot of foot traffic and fleas were also detected in the courtyard outside.

City employees will be available remotely for assistance during the one-day closure and will reach out to anyone that has an appointment scheduled Sept. 8 to make arrangements for a virtual meeting or to reschedule.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.