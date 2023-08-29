Santa Rosa City Hall will be closed Wednesday due to a flea infestation.

A local pest control consultant is scheduled to treat the interior and exterior of the building at 100 Santa Rosa Ave., according to a city news release Monday.

While the office is closed, city staff will be available remotely for assistance.

Those who have an appointment or meeting scheduled will be contacted to either reschedule or plan a virtual gathering.

The city did not mention what plans are in place for Tuesday or how long the closure may be in effect.

