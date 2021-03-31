Santa Rosa City Manager Sean McGlynn leaving City Hall for new job in Escondido

Santa Rosa City Manager Sean McGlynn, who steered City Hall through the 2017 firestorm and other crises for nearly seven years, is leaving this summer to take the top job in Escondido, in northern San Diego County.

His last day with Santa Rosa will be May 29.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve Santa Rosa and collaborate with the City Council these past six-plus years,” McGlynn said in a statement. He did not make himself available for an interview Tuesday.

McGlynn came to Santa Rosa after serving as a deputy city manager in El Paso, Texas. He was the top appointed official overseeing Santa Rosa government through a tumultuous run of disasters and crises that included most recently the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Glass fire and the massive street protests that erupted last year after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The California City Management Foundation last year honored him with the City Manager of the Year award, citing his leadership since the 2017 fires and since.

As Santa Rosa’s chief administrator, hired by the City Council, McGlynn oversees a workforce of about 1,250 — second only to the county among local governments — and an annual budget of about $437 million.

His departure was signaled by an unusual City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, when he and council members convened behind closed doors for a little over an hour to discuss a single topic: McGlynn’s employment, according to the public agenda.

While it’s not unusual for the City Council to meet in executive session once or twice a month to discuss sensitive issues such as personnel or litigation, Tuesday’s meeting was irregular because the council just in November had conducted McGlynn’s most recent annual review.

And the council wasn’t initially prepared to meet Tuesday but the closed-session meeting was scheduled suddenly at McGlynn’s request, said Mayor Chris Rogers, who declined to comment prior to the meeting.

Afterward, Rogers offered praise for McGlynn, noting he had held down the top job over a far longer tenure than others, including his predecessor, Kathy Millison, the longtime city manager of Clovis, who spent about four years leading Santa Rosa before retiring.

“I think the city has been really well served by his leadership, and he’s had a really steady hand,” Rogers said in a brief interview.

Officials in Escondido met in a closed session of their own to discuss their city manager search in early March, and the City Council unanimously agreed to hire McGlynn, according to that city’s public records and a public statement issued Tuesday. The city of about 150,000 — a bit smaller than Santa Rosa — was looking to replace their retiring city manager, Jeffrey Epp.

“Sean was described by his references as energetic and intelligent, with a ‘big picture’, inclusive and collaborative leadership style and yet it was noted that he is not afraid to make decisions,” Epp said in a statement. “I have had the pleasure of getting to know him recently, and will also tell you that he is simply a really nice guy. I am so thrilled to hand the baton to him as Escondido continues to move forward.”

Escondido did not immediately release McGlynn’s first day or his starting salary. A spokesman for the city did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His current salary is about $245,000, a sum the City Council set late last year when it unanimously approved his annual cost-of-living raise after his closed-session review.

McGlynn’s six-plus years in Santa Rosa also have overlapped with improved relations on a once-fractious City Council. McGlynn has not been shy about stepping in to steer or guide the council’s debates. And he is also been outspoken in council chambers about the fiscal and organizational dangers of increasing pension costs, multiple hiring freezes and a citywide staffing reorganization in 2019.

That reorganization included the creation of three assistant city manager positions, two of whom — former planning chief David Guhin and former finance head Chuck McBride — have since left City Hall. At the time of the staffing shake-up, McGlynn had said that he wasn’t planning to leave but that the city needed a better succession plan for future city managers.

Since McBride and Guhin left, McGlynn has appointed Clare Hartman to serve as assistant city manager alongside Jason Nutt, who rose to that position as part of McGlynn’s summer 2019 reorganization.

The City Council next Tuesday will start discussing the process to replace McGlynn, including appointing an interim city manager and looking for a long-term replacement, Rogers said.

McGlynn, a Pittsburgh native, was hired away from El Paso after emerging from a field of 40 applicants vying to replace Millison. He had overseen that city’s planning and economic development staff and its department of museums and cultural affairs, bringing an arts background to California after earning a master’s degree in theater from UCLA and a bachelor’s in history from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I want to thank his community and all of the council members I have worked with during this time for allowing me the opportunity to serve them,” McGlynn said in the statement. “Additionally, I want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of City staff whose relentless dedication and commitment to the community have given me so much pride in my role as city manager. I care deeply about Santa Rosa and will work very hard to ensure the best transition possible for this organization.”

