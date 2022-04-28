Santa Rosa city manager to host community meeting Saturday

Santa Rosa residents can hear from City Manager Maraskeshia Smith during a community meeting on Saturday.

Smith will discuss her first 100 days on the job and wants to hear from residents what they think are the most pressing issues facing Santa Rosa. Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez and Councilwoman Natalie Rogers also will be in attendance.

The event is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave.

The city manager joined Santa Rosa’s leadership team in January to lead the city work force of about 1,250 employees. She is overseeing efforts to address affordable housing, homelessness and pandemic recovery.

Smith has decades of experience in local government, most recently serving as deputy city manager in Stockton.

She is the first Black city manager in the city’s history and was hired as Sonoma County reeled from the loss of two high-profile Black leaders.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.