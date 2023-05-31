It was an act of political theater, the kind that rarely — if ever — happens at a Santa Rosa school board meeting.

During the time allotted for trustee reports at last Wednesday’s meeting, Ed Sheffield, trustee of Area 5, suddenly pulled out a raccoon mask and draped it over his face. Then he held up a handwritten sign — made by his kids with red markers — that said “Talk to the Racoon.”

Sheffield, the only Black person on the seven-member school board, said it was his way of taking back the power in response to a racial slur aimed at him during a barrage of personal attacks in recent board meetings.

He said he also wanted to show his kids that you have to stand up to bullies sometimes.

"If you can’t laugh, what are you gonna do? Give them more strength?“ Sheffield said.

The slur, which was recorded on video, came from a longtime critic with a history of personal attacks at public meetings across Sonoma County, at least one of which has resulted in a restraining order against him.

National backlash

Across the United States, school board members and other public officials have been subjected to personal attacks, death threats and online hostility, particularly over culture war issues in recent years.

A 2021 survey of local officials by The National League of Cities found 85% said they’d observed “an increase in attacks on public officials,” with 81% who said they’d experienced it themselves.

For the Santa Rosa City Schools board, members began experiencing an uptick in personal attacks by a small group of people who were frustrated with the board’s COVID-19 response and school mask mandates, Sheffield said.

After the on-campus death of a Montgomery High School student on March 1, critics have blamed the board for failing to take action to stem an increase in school violence and have called for increased discipline and improved safety protocols.

Parents have especially expressed their frustration over their restorative justice efforts and the 2020 decision to end the school resource officer program.

Some frustrated civilians have taken it to a personal level, using name-calling against school board members.

In an interview earlier this month, Superintendent Anna Trunnell said school officials do get a lot of public attention and criticism, especially as the largest district in the county in terms of enrollment.

“I could definitely live without the hate mail,” she said. “But I really admire this board’s strength when we've heard some very hurtful things.”

In response to Sheffield’s recent board meeting statement, Trunnell said that it “demonstrate(s) his ability to respond in a way that allows him to walk in his truth,” she said. “We do not tolerate hate speech, even as public servants.”

Targeted on May 10

Sheffield is the longest-serving member of the school board and the parent of two children in Santa Rosa schools. As a biracial man raised by his African American father and white mother, he’s talked openly about racism and prejudice, speaking on his personal experiences of having to explain the issues to his kids.

Santa Rosa City Schools Board Vice President Ed Sheffield believes it is important to teach children about racism when they are young.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Sheffield became the target of a racial slur aimed at him during a May 10 board meeting.

During public comment, Shelby Pryor, a regular attendee and commentator at Santa Rosa City Schools board meetings, called him a slur used to denigrate a Black person. Pryor, like Sheffield, is half Black and half white.

In an interview with The Press Democrat, Pryor doubled down on his comments and called Sheffield the same slur, along with others.

“We as Black people are frustrated with our Black leadership who continue to do what the white oppressive leadership has been doing to us forever,” he said. “So I called Ed Sheffield out of his name.”

He continued to call Sheffield “a traitor to his race.”

He said his frustration stems from a litany of district decisions. His list included a Tweet by Sheffield years ago in which he allegedly used a racial slur; the board’s COVID-19 policy and vaccination requirements; recent school violence and a long feud between his fiance, Adina Flores, and the district.

Pryor has a history of problematic comments at public meetings.

In June 2022, Sonoma County won a long-term extension of a workplace restraining order against Pryor after he made a “credible threat” against Supervisor James Gore.

Pryor had also used a vulgar, misogynist term against Gore’s wife and challenged their 7-year-old son to a fight, though he later said he did not know the child’s age when he made the statement.