Santa Rosa City Schools officials have extended the deadline for parents to choose an online learning option for their students for the upcoming school year.

The deadline to choose the new Learning House model remains Monday but parents now have until Friday to choose between a semesterlong distance learning program or an alternative hybrid model, which will start with distance learning and add part-time classroom instruction in mid-October if health and safety around the coronavirus pandemic allows.

More than 1,240 people logged onto the district’s online question-and-answer sessions with administrators Thursday evening, with many parents asking questions about schedules and seeking explanations of differences between distance learning and the newly formed Learning House.

Acknowledging the difficulty some parents had last spring with distance learning and general unease with how the new school year will unfold, Superintendent Diann Kitamura said officials will post on the district’s website a list of frequently asked questions. The district also added a second online forum next week.

“We are all in this together,” she told parents Thursday. “All of us here have only the best interests of our students in mind as we answer questions.”

The district is offering three models of instruction to open the 2020-21 school year: distance learning, an online-only option meant to loosely replicate a typical school schedule; Learning House, an online project-based curriculum that will link students and teachers from various campuses in smaller learning groups; and distance learning with an option to move to a mixture of online and in-person classes in October if safety permits.

If parents do not choose a program, their students will automatically be enrolled in the distance learning-hybrid program, Kitamura said.

Kitamura sought to assure parents that the structure of online classes in the fall will look different from how it was rolled out almost overnight last spring.

“In all five days there is some interaction with your teachers,” she said. “Even when your student’s on the distance side, there is still the accountability, face to face, checking in with the teacher. Now, it can look a lot of different ways … but there is that accountability.”

No public or private schools in Sonoma County are permitted to hold in-person classes without a waiver so long as the county remains on the state COVID-19 watchlist. In adopting its return-to-school plan, Santa Rosa City Schools pledged by Oct. 9 to reexamine the status of the pandemic in Sonoma County and determine whether staff and facilities are prepared to reopen campuses before embarking on a hybrid schedule, which would put students in classrooms for two days a week and in distance learning from home three days a week.

Asked Thursday night if the district would switch from distance-only to hybrid in mid-November if the virus was under control, Kitamura said no.

"I would not at that point. To try to do hybrid at that point would cause even more anxiety for students and teachers and me,“ she said.

The district will host a second round of webinars on Thursday. The English program will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the Spanish program at 6:30 p.m. The webinar can be accessed through the district’s Facebook page and the home page: srcschools.org.

