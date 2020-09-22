Santa Rosa City Schools extends timeline to change school boundaries

Putting a priority on making sure Cesar Chavez Language Academy has its own campus next fall, Santa Rosa City Schools officials have extended the timeline for the district’s historic overhaul of school boundaries.

The district will now break into two parts its work to redraw school enrollment boundaries across the entire 15,700-student district, putting early priority on drawing new lines in the neighborhoods that funnel students to Lawrence Cook Middle School.

The revised plan calls for community meetings on the Cook lines to begin in November with final recommendations and public comment slated for December or January. The second phase of the project covering boundaries across the entire district, including the newly crafted lines for former Cook students, will begin with committee meetings in the spring of 2021 and public forums in April. Final recommendations are scheduled to be heard by the school board in October 2021.

The new schedule came on the recommendation of Deputy Superintendent Rick Edson, who told trustees at their special board meeting Wednesday night that breaking the massive process into two parts is more manageable.

“We really began to realize that it would probably best serve us at this point to look at this in two phases,” he told.

The impending overhaul was spurred by the board’s vote in February to shutter Cook in part to make more room for the students at Cesar Chavez Language Academy, a K-8 Spanish-immersion program that has grown since it opened in 2013 and now has approximately 440 students. The move to close Cook has forced the district to redraw attendance boundaries and identify a noncharter neighborhood school for students living in the area now served by Cook, sparking a wider conversation about district attendance as a whole.

Board members have expressed the desire to recraft boundaries in an effort to promote more racially and socioeconomically balanced school populations.

Initial timelines, approved by trustees in August, would have overhauled the entire district map by the opening of the 2021-22 school year. That is proving unworkable, according to Edson.

But that move didn’t sit well with Trustee Jenni Klose, who expressed concern that creating a one-year, temporary set of lines for students in Cook’s neighborhood only to potentially adjust them in Phase 2 of the process would sow confusion among families. Klose instead advocated for CCLA to share the campus with Cook for one more year and allow district officials and the wider community a less compressed timeline to remake the district map — something that has not been done in nearly a quarter century and a process that officials readily acknowledge will be controversial.

She also expressed worry that redrawing the map twice in one portion of the district could lead to redundancies in staff time and public outreach.

“The phased approach is well-intentioned,” she said. “(But) it’s going to just create a little bit more uncertainty in our student body and our student families and really end up taking more time, staff time, than we can afford right now.”

Trustee Jill McCormick, an advocate for concurrently overhauling the district’s transfer policies, expressed concern that the overarching mission of the board to redraw attendance lines with the aim of establishing school enrollments that are more racially and socioeconomically balanced could be negatively affected if the process is broken into separate parts.

"I just want us to really do this right,“ she said. ”We need to really have a plan and not make decisions that might cause obstacles later on that we didn’t anticipate.“

But upon Superintendent Diann Kitamura’s recommendation, the board opted for the two-part plan that will both give CCLA sole occupancy of the Cook campus beginning next fall and push deeper into 2021 the deadline for the full district map overhaul.

“It’s important to me that we do what we said we were going to fulfill for them,“ Kitamura said of the CCLA school community. ”The trials and tribulations that have happened since the day that CCLA has begun to this point, has been very, very difficult for this community.“

CCLA opened in the fall of 2013 with 66 students housed on the Comstock Middle School campus. It has grown every year, reaching approximately 440 students last year, but is not likely to hit the target of 560 pupils that district officials 8 years ago estimated would be enrolled by 2021-22.

But the school’s steady growth has led district officials to seek, almost from the start, a permanent, larger home for the program. Lincoln Elementary on West Ninth Street was floated as a possibility, after which Lewis Opportunity School on Lomitas Avenue was discussed. But Cook was settled on and the two programs began sharing the grounds and facilities last fall.

The first round of mapmaking will now include redrawing the boundaries for Slater, Santa Rosa and Comstock middle schools to expand and cover neighborhoods once served by Cook. Attendance boundaries for the three middle schools will not change for students already living in those areas.

Trustee Omar Medina pushed for the recommended two-phased approach, saying participants can use the first portion of the process as an education.

“We’ll learn from the short-term process,” he said. “Once Phase 2 kicks in and it expands to a much larger group of people, we’ll have lessons that we have learned that might work and what could be done better.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com.