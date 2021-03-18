Santa Rosa City Schools inks deal with teachers on return-to-school plan

Sonoma County’s largest school district has inked a deal with its 900-member teachers union that will guide the return to the classroom of thousands of students and hundreds of staff members beginning April 1.

The deal, approved by both parties on Wednesday, clears the way for approximately 5,000 Santa Rosa City Schools elementary students to return to classes in a hybrid schedule on April 1 and 2. Nearly 11,000 secondary students remain on track to return to district campuses on April 26 and 29.

“It's a huge sense of relief that one more hurdle has been overcome to be able to open school on April 1,” Superintendent Diann Kitamura said. “It’s a huge sense of relief and honestly, a lot of gratitude for our two teams, working together so hard to get the (memorandum of understanding) ratified.”

The Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to approve the deal at a special meeting Wednesday night.

The agreement was backed by more than 94% of the 470 teachers who voted, according to newly-elected president Kathryn Howell, a teacher at Cook Middle School. Howell was lead negotiator on the deal and, running unopposed, was elected incoming SRTA president in the same vote.

“I think the resounding ’yes’ tells me that teachers are ready … to go back to students,” she said. “We miss the students. We desperately want to go back to the classroom with the students. And members are feeling confident that we did absolutely everything we can do to create a safe situation.”

Key to the deal were teacher vaccinations and the establishment of committees made up of teachers, nurses, parents and others, at each site that are required to sign off on a long list of required health and safety measures before staff and students are cleared to return.

Under the new agreement, some elementary teachers who are not slated to get their second round of the coronavirus vaccine until the first week in April are allowed to continue in distance learning until they receive the second dose.

The agreement comes more than a year after classrooms in Sonoma County and across the state were closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Updated and adjusted class rosters are expected to be finalized Friday. They will include plans to accommodate approximately 23% of elementary students who have opted to remain in distance learning and a number of teachers who have received a health waiver to continue with remote instruction.

Secondary rosters are not yet available, but those are expected to have a certain number of teacher changes for many students — especially those who choose to remain in distance learning. Families of middle and high school students are being surveyed this week on whether they want their students to return to campus in late April. The secondary hybrid model will have students attending three classes per day over two consecutive days with distance learning for the other three days of the week.

Despite months of impassioned and sometimes angry pleas from parents watching their students struggling to connect both academically and socially with online learning, there is now some emerging argument that a return to campus this late in the school year will be more chaotic than helpful, especially at the middle and high school level. The hybrid model for secondary would start April 26 and the school year ends June 4.

But both Kitamura and Howell said potential commotion is worth the benefit of getting students and staff face-to-face at all grade levels.

“I absolutely can see that side of the argument, that it’s not worth it. But I think it is,” Howell said. “I think it’s worth it for kids to get up every morning and get to a spot and interact with people as much as possible and start creating the new normal. COVID is not going anywhere and we have to figure out what our society looks like now.”

Kitamura, who emphasized that teachers are being asked to focus on reconnecting with students in the final weeks of school rather than drilling down on academics, said the call for kids to be back in classrooms has been loud and clear.

“It’s 75% of students who are saying, ’I want to get back, I want to get back, I don’t care how long it is,’” she said. “Even if it’s just for four weeks, because at least it’s four weeks.”

And Kitamura, who will retire at the end of June, has already set the district’s sights on a goal of a full-day, five-days-a-week schedule for the 2021-22 school year starting in August.

“We have to try something. We have to do it,” she said. “If we are in this position next fall we know what to do, we know how to get it done. We know how to do this and do it well.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.