Santa Rosa City Schools overhauls graduation requirements after sharp increase in Fs

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2020, 3:38PM
Santa Rosa City Schools is dramatically reducing its graduation requirements for the class of 2021 as the number of students with failing grades continues to distress educators.

Under the plan presented to the school board Monday night, members of the current senior class could earn a diploma with as few as 130 credits — the current minimum set by the state of California. The district standard had been set at 220 credits.

Students who meet the minimum standards set by the state should not be prohibited from graduating, said Superintendent Diann Kitamura, who authorized the change using emergency powers granted during the coronavirus pandemic. She noted that local students have already endured layers of trauma, dating back to the deadly 2017 Tubbs fire and extending through distance learning that began last March, and should not have to overcome additional hurdles in life that await students without a high school diploma.

“We refuse,” she said of the prospect of widespread failure to graduate. “We are not going to let it happen.”

A high school diploma is more than just a piece of paper. Numerous studies have shown high school graduates earn more money throughout their lifetimes and are more likely to stay out of the juvenile justice and prison systems than people who do not earn a diploma or GED.

In Santa Rosa City Schools, students received 1,924 Fs on their first quarter report cards, according to Assistant Superintendent Anna Guzman. There are approximately 2,000 students in the senior class across the five comprehensive high schools and alternative school, Ridgway High School. It was unclear how many students had received a single F at the quarter and how many of the total represent students with multiple failing grades.

Quarter grades factor in to a student’s semester grade, but it is the latter that affects graduation. Grades for the semester, which ended Friday after high school students completed finals, will not be known until early January.

The new plan will divide struggling students into three tiers: one for students who could graduate with the minimum of 130 credits, a second for those who could earn 180 credits and a third for the standard threshold of 220 credits. The plan calls for intensive intervention by counselors and in many cases an overhaul of students’ class schedules to ensure they earn passing grades in the core classes needed for graduation. In some cases, online courses via so-called Cyber High, an existing online credit recovery program, can be used.

“There’s flexibility with the counselors to adjust the schedule to either make up the necessary requirements, to fulfill the necessary requirements or to determine if something was not a requirement that could be left out so they could focus on (required credits),” said Tim Zalunardo, director of teaching and learning in the district.

A student who receives intervention but does not meet the 220-credit historical standard could still be eligible for admission to the California State University and University of California system, Zalunardo said. In those cases, students’ final semester class schedules would have to ensure the slate of courses required for admission — a minimum of 180 credits — were taken and passed, he said.

District officials are working with the Santa Rosa Teachers Union to develop a memorandum of understanding to reflect increased workload for high school counselors who in many cases will be asked to craft schedules unique to scores of seniors.

“Counselors are meeting first with those Tier 3 students who are in danger of not graduating,” Guzman said. “That is where we are going to start peeling back first. Those meetings are starting to happen now.”

The district hosted a parent information meeting Tuesday night on the new graduation plan. More than 200 people with students at the five comprehensive high schools and Ridgway attended, Guzman said.

“What we have learned through this pandemic is that students, regardless of where they come from and their abilities, are struggling,” Guzman said. “The 130 (credit diploma) does not lessen a (Santa Rosa City Schools) graduation diploma. I think we need to remember we are in a pandemic which we have never experienced.”

In 2019, 83% of seniors graduated, Guzman said.

The move got unanimous approval from trustees at Monday night’s school board meeting. Board members pressed staff to make sure those students who have been most set adrift by distance learning are reached.

"I feel like this is a big part of why so many kids are struggling and failing right now, it’s that disconnectedness,“ said Area 2 Trustee Jill McCormick said.

Area 3 trustee Alegria De La Cruz asked staff, in their analysis of semester grades, to sort the data by race and ethnicity.

“I know we can kind of extrapolate from the demographics of our schools what’s happening with kids of color but I’m wondering if you are actually pulling demographics on grad requirements for kids of color,” she said.

Santa Rosa, the largest district in Sonoma County with nearly 16,000 students — about 10,900 of whom are in middle and high school — is not alone in facing a spike in failing grades. High school districts across Sonoma County reported students are getting failing grades at rates never seen before — in some cases double the number recorded in the early weeks of 2019.

And countywide, it is students of color who are most at risk of failing and not meeting graduation requirements.

In the first six weeks of the school year, the greatest uptick in Fs across the county was among English-language learners, where 67% of students are failing at least one class, up from 49% at this time last year. Other groups of students also experienced significant increases: the number of foster youth with at least one failing grade went from 49% last year to 63% this year; students with disabilities with a failing grade spiked from 39% to 52%; socioeconomically disadvantaged students with a failing grade went from 35% to 46%; white students with a failing grade went from 21% to 31%; and Latino students with a failing grade went from 36% to 46%.

The program at Santa Rosa City Schools is limited to current year seniors, but officials said the district may explore expanding it.

And the early focus on the mental health and academic struggles of the county’s middle and high school students is also expanding. Much like they did in October and November to address seventh graders through seniors, superintendents across Sonoma County are expected to convene a summit in January to address learning loss and the social/emotional well-being of the county’s youngest students.

In addition to overhauling graduation requirements, district officials are already wresting with what school will look like when teachers and students return to a normalized schedule. Thousands of students will have not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year, and some of the youngest ones, when they finally do, will be walking into a classroom for the first time.

“Once again I’m going to call on our staff and our community to think differently about how we approach kids coming back to in-person school knowing that there are going to be some gaps,” Kitamura said. “Do we again force a round peg into a square hole?”

Kitamura raised the idea of a modified school calendar, more intensive summer school schedule and multiage classes to accelerate learning in order to address learning gaps while bypassing concepts students already know. Those deficits may not be as easy to identify and address in traditional class configurations, she said.

“Here we have a chance to reengage them. Let’s not teach them stuff they already know,” she said. “Let’s invigorate, get the curiosity going, get the drive of wanting to learn by multi-age project-based learning environment.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

