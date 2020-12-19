Santa Rosa City Schools overhauls graduation requirements after sharp increase in Fs

Santa Rosa City Schools is dramatically reducing its graduation requirements for the class of 2021 as the number of students with failing grades continues to distress educators.

Under the plan presented to the school board Monday night, members of the current senior class could earn a diploma with as few as 130 credits — the current minimum set by the state of California. The district standard had been set at 220 credits.

Students who meet the minimum standards set by the state should not be prohibited from graduating, said Superintendent Diann Kitamura, who authorized the change using emergency powers granted during the coronavirus pandemic. She noted that local students have already endured layers of trauma, dating back to the deadly 2017 Tubbs fire and extending through distance learning that began last March, and should not have to overcome additional hurdles in life that await students without a high school diploma.

“We refuse,” she said of the prospect of widespread failure to graduate. “We are not going to let it happen.”

A high school diploma is more than just a piece of paper. Numerous studies have shown high school graduates earn more money throughout their lifetimes and are more likely to stay out of the juvenile justice and prison systems than people who do not earn a diploma or GED.

In Santa Rosa City Schools, students received 1,924 Fs on their first quarter report cards, according to Assistant Superintendent Anna Guzman. There are approximately 2,000 students in the senior class across the five comprehensive high schools and alternative school, Ridgway High School. It was unclear how many students had received a single F at the quarter and how many of the total represent students with multiple failing grades.

Quarter grades factor in to a student’s semester grade, but it is the latter that affects graduation. Grades for the semester, which ended Friday after high school students completed finals, will not be known until early January.

The new plan will divide struggling students into three tiers: one for students who could graduate with the minimum of 130 credits, a second for those who could earn 180 credits and a third for the standard threshold of 220 credits. The plan calls for intensive intervention by counselors and in many cases an overhaul of students’ class schedules to ensure they earn passing grades in the core classes needed for graduation. In some cases, online courses via so-called Cyber High, an existing online credit recovery program, can be used.

“There’s flexibility with the counselors to adjust the schedule to either make up the necessary requirements, to fulfill the necessary requirements or to determine if something was not a requirement that could be left out so they could focus on (required credits),” said Tim Zalunardo, director of teaching and learning in the district.

A student who receives intervention but does not meet the 220-credit historical standard could still be eligible for admission to the California State University and University of California system, Zalunardo said. In those cases, students’ final semester class schedules would have to ensure the slate of courses required for admission — a minimum of 180 credits — were taken and passed, he said.

District officials are working with the Santa Rosa Teachers Union to develop a memorandum of understanding to reflect increased workload for high school counselors who in many cases will be asked to craft schedules unique to scores of seniors.

“Counselors are meeting first with those Tier 3 students who are in danger of not graduating,” Guzman said. “That is where we are going to start peeling back first. Those meetings are starting to happen now.”

The district hosted a parent information meeting Tuesday night on the new graduation plan. More than 200 people with students at the five comprehensive high schools and Ridgway attended, Guzman said.

“What we have learned through this pandemic is that students, regardless of where they come from and their abilities, are struggling,” Guzman said. “The 130 (credit diploma) does not lessen a (Santa Rosa City Schools) graduation diploma. I think we need to remember we are in a pandemic which we have never experienced.”

In 2019, 83% of seniors graduated, Guzman said.

The move got unanimous approval from trustees at Monday night’s school board meeting. Board members pressed staff to make sure those students who have been most set adrift by distance learning are reached.

"I feel like this is a big part of why so many kids are struggling and failing right now, it’s that disconnectedness,“ said Area 2 Trustee Jill McCormick said.