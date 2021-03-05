Santa Rosa City Schools strikes tentative deal with teachers on return-to-school plan

Sonoma County’s largest school district has struck a tentative deal with its 900-member teachers union over return-to-school schedules and safety protocols, a crucial step toward returning as many 15,700 students to campuses next month.

The deal, which still must be ratified by a majority of members of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, would pave the way for the approximately 5,000 Santa Rosa City Schools elementary students to return to classes in a hybrid schedule on April 1 and 2. The district’s nearly 11,000 secondary students remain on track to return to campuses on April 26 and 29.

In the final days and weeks of negotiations, the sides were snagged on both teacher vaccinations and agreement on site readiness. By Thursday, a clear timeline was inked for teachers to have access to both doses of the coronavirus vaccine before they return to in-person instruction, as well as the establishment of safety teams to verify the readiness of every campus.

For teachers, a key to the deal was the pledge to create site checklists that included all of the safety protocols that had been agreed to since campuses were shuttered March 13, said Kathryn Howell, lead negotiator for SRTA.

“A huge sticking point, and also a huge win, was the verification process. We have made lots and lots and lots of agreements about safety for the students, mitigation, PPE, hand-washing, air quality,” she said. “One of the sticking points was the verification of that.”

The deal calls for a team from each school site made up of teachers, administrators, custodial and other parties, including a parent, to sign off on a campus readiness document for it to reopen. The purpose is not to delay a reopening, but to ensure all safety metrics are met, Howell said.

“I think that is the purpose of it, not to shut the school down or say ’You have to wait,’ but ’This isn’t right and we have all agreed that it needs to be so let’s get on it,’” she said.

“We want to open safely on April 1 and going through this checklist is going make sure of that,” she said.

Superintendent Diann Kitamura called the tentative deal and the prospect of bringing thousands of students back to campus, even if only for a number of weeks before the end of the school year, a sliver of sunshine in an otherwise dark year.

“It’s not for me so much about are we are going to make up all of this learning in these five and eight weeks. It’s to reconnect kids with their school, with each other, with some rituals and kind of the way to do school,” she said. “That is what this is really about.”

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.