Santa Rosa City Schools tackling ethnic imbalance by redrawing school boundaries

Santa Rosa City Schools is moving forward with plans to redraw boundaries for four of its middle schools before the 2021-22 school year, but board members are already bracing for the real heavy lifting — and expected controversy — as they prepare to remap the boundary areas for every school in the district.

The most immediate change to middle school boundaries will allow Cesar Chavez Language Academy to take over the Cook Middle School campus on Sebastopol Road after this school year. To accomplish that, district officials will expand the attendance areas of Santa Rosa, Slater and Comstock middle schools, giving students in Cook’s area a neighborhood school option come fall. Students who live in Cook’s attendance area will be given preference to attend Cesar Chavez, a Spanish-language immersion school, but can also choose a traditional Santa Rosa City School campus.

Students who currently attend Santa Rosa, Slater and Comstock middle schools will not see their school boundary lines affected in the first phase of the process. The proposals being considered by board members would expand boundary lines for those schools, giving neighborhoods that currently serve Cook an option other than Cesar Chavez.

But that process also sets off a larger task: The redrawing of attendance boundaries for every school in Sonoma County’s largest school district.

At their regular board meeting Monday, trustees did not shy away from the motivations driving the once-in-a-generation task in the coming months: Desegregating district campuses.

“One of the goals that we had here was to really think about the opportunity that this provides us to do some rethinking about how our land use decisions, and our historic housing decisions … have resulted in a pretty segregated school system,” said Area 3 Trustee Alegria De La Cruz. “We have an ability do something about that with this decision.”

District campuses do not reflect the district demographics as a whole and often have stark ethnic imbalances.

At Cook, the school that will be shut at the close of the school year, 86% of the school’s approximately 428 seventh and eighth graders are Latino, while 7.5% are white. At Comstock, Latinos make up 86% of the student population, while 6% of students are white. At Santa Rosa Middle, the breakdown is 60% Latino to 27% white, while at Slater it’s 49.5% Latino and 37% white. At Rincon Valley, the enrollment is 25% Latino and 56% white.

The breakdown at the high school level is similar: Of Elsie Allen’s 1,030 students, 82% are Latino and 8% are white; at Piner, 69% of kids are Latino, 17% white; at Montgomery, 49% of students are Latino, 38% white; at Santa Rosa, 40% of students are Latino and 45% are white; and at Maria Carrillo, 26% of students are Latino and 56% are white.

The district’s elementary campuses provide the deepest imbalances. The starkest divides are at Lincoln and Monroe elementary schools, where 92% of students are Latino. Conversely, Hidden Valley Elementary is 30% Latino and 45% white.

Area 2 Trustee Jill McCormick has pushed the board not only to tackle the business of redrawing school maps but to reexamine its long-standing transfer policies, which for decades have allowed students to move from their neighborhood school to a campus elsewhere in the district. Those policies, McCormick said, have caused an imbalance not only along ethnic and socio-economic lines, but sheer population.

“If we aren’t talking about policy and what standard we are going to set in this district as far as open enrollment goes, I feel like we could do a ton of work that is totally diminished by people moving at will,” she said. “The current numbers are alarming."

In data presented to the board Monday night in the proposal to draw just the boundaries in the four middle school attendance areas, McCormick pointed out the vast disparity between campuses when examining who lives in an area and who actually attends school there.

At Rincon Valley Middle, 93% of students who live in the attendance area go to that school. At Slater, 80% of students who live in the official boundaries go there; at Santa Rosa, 69%; at Cook, 66%; and at Comstock, 65%.

Accordingly, there is wide disparity in raw enrollment numbers. Rincon Valley has the most students by far, at 815. Comstock has the fewest, with 409, while Cook registers slightly more at 437.

In looking at the proposed maps of new middle school boundaries that will be debated by the board in the coming weeks, De La Cruz was adamant that officials no longer employ what for years were considered physical boundary lines — highways and train tracks — because they reinforce segregation and separation between neighborhoods that often highlight ethnic and socioeconomic divides.