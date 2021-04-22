Santa Rosa City Schools taps district’s human resources chief as next superintendent

Anna Trunnell, the assistant superintendent of human resources at Santa Rosa City Schools, has been named the finalist to succeed Diann Kitamura as the district’s next superintendent.

Trunnell emerged as the top choice after a nationwide search that included more than 20 applicants, according to district officials. Trunnell is expected to be confirmed Wednesday at the district’s board meeting. Kitamura announced in February her plan to retire at the end of June.

“My stomach was flipping around since January — who is going to fill the very large shoes of Diann Kitamura with all the different things this district is doing? Who might be able to bring us through that? She was our best choice,” school board president and former Montgomery High School Principal Laurie Fong said.

“(Trunnell) is very calm, her communication style is clear and consistent and transparent and kind. She keeps kids first,” Fong said.

Trunnell has been a lead player in negotiations between the district and its two labor groups as the sides worked out multiple agreements that have guided both distance learning and back-to-school plans.

District officials would not disclose her salary until a report to the board becomes public on Friday.

Santa Rosa is the largest district in Sonoma County with approximately 15,500 students.

Trunnell joined the district in November. Previously, she was executive director of technology and curriculum at Stockton Unified School District, with approximately 41,600 kids, according to district officials. Before that, Trunnell served as director of curriculum and professional learning at Elk Grove School District, which has about 64,480 students. She has also been director of curriculum and assessment at Washington Unified and was a teacher and principal in the Twin Rivers Unified School District, and a teacher with the former Grant Joint Union High School District, all three in the Sacramento area.

Kitamura, who has been with the district since 2012, was promoted from assistant superintendent to the top post in 2016. In November she was honored by the Association of California School Administrators with the Ferd. Kiesel Memorial Distinguished Service Award, the top honor in its annual program.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.