Santa Rosa City Schools to examine attendance boundaries

For the first time in a generation, the largest school district in Sonoma County will examine its school district boundaries with the aim of creating more socioeconomic and racial balance between its campuses.

Santa Rosa City Schools trustees on Wednesday night approved the launch of a full-scale demographic study that will guide the creation of new school boundaries throughout the nearly 16,000-student district.

“We are talking about integration,” trustee Alegria De La Cruz said Wednesday at the school board meeting. “I want to say that this was the intent of this conversation. ... We were going to close a school that was segregated and that we (have) an opportunity to integrate our school system.”

The decision was spurred by the Board of Trustees’ decision last February to shutter Cook Middle School at the end of the current school year and fill the Sebastopol Road campus with Cesar Chavez Language Academy, a dual-immersion K-8 Spanish-language charter school. The closure of Cook — which currently serves about 428 seventh and eighth graders, 86% of whom are Latino and 66% who qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch — will leave southwest Santa Rosa without a traditional middle school.

Rather than simply redrawing the boundaries of the area currently served by Cook, the school board voted Wednesday to reexamine student movement in the entire district.

Board president Laurie Fong acknowledged that redrawing school boundaries will be a highly emotional process in the coming months and comes at a time when many people in the district — families, teachers and staff — are already feeling raw because of the coronavirus pandemic and distance learning.

But board members unanimously concurred that the time is now.

“This is unprecedented work. This is right work,” Fong said. “I think it’s going to be very emotional. I don’t know why school has become so emotional lately but it has. I think we are going push buttons. ... It is about creating new and creating inclusion and creating equity. It doesn’t mean anyone is going to have anything taken away.”

The process will include public forums, which district officials expect to be well attended.

“When we start talking about school boundaries, depending on how long you have lived in a neighborhood and what age your children are, you have expectations in your mind the path that those children take and this could change the path that those children were on,” said deputy superintendent Rick Edson. “Obviously it will play into communities where boundaries have not been redrawn (in) a little over a quarter century.”

“Hopefully it will make all of our schools stronger,” he said.

Trustee Jill McCormick on Wednesday called the launch of the monthslong process “a great first step” but urged the board to include the district’s own intradistrict transfer policies in the study. Any changes to the boundaries from which schools draw their students could be rendered almost meaningless if the district continues to allow mass transfers from one campus to another, she said.

“I just want to make sure we don’t do a whole bunch of work and (then) allow a bunch of movement everywhere,” she said. “That is a concern of mine; I feel like that should be part of this discussion.”

For decades — spurred largely by the charter school boom and transfer trends created by the federal No Child Left Behind policies — the district has largely allowed students to petition to attend schools outside of their neighborhood boundaries. Barring space issues, those requests are largely granted.

But those policies have left some campuses in the district strapped for space and loaded with portable classrooms, while others have room to spare. The makeup of the student bodies rarely reflect the city as a whole.

Elsie Allen High School, by Edson’s guess the largest physical high school campus in the district, has the fewest students at about 1,030. Santa Rosa High, the oldest high school in the district, has the most students at 1,900.

Elsie Allen, opened in 1994 and the second-newest high school campus in the district behind Maria Carrillo, also has the largest percentage of Latino and socioeconomically disadvantaged high school students in the district at 82% and 59% respectively.

Trustees and school officials have expressed concern that the closure of Cook puts Elsie Allen at a disadvantage without a feeder middle school and that any new boundaries must seek to remedy that. That debate in February almost immediately spurred conversations about the racial, socioeconomic and enrollment imbalances at campuses across the district.