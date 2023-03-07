Santa Rosa City Schools is holding a listening session Tuesday night following the March 1 fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Montgomery High School student Jayden Pienta.

A news release from the school district Tuesday morning said the listening session will be in-person, with no live stream option and is “designed to hear what the community wants to share” while administration takes notes. (The Press Democrat will stream the session via Facebook Live on its Facebook page and website, pressdemocrat.com. We will also be tweeting live from our Twitter page.)

Superintendent Anna Trunnell, board president Stephanie Manieri and developmental-behavioral pediatrician Dr. David Schoenfeld will share brief thoughts before opening the session to community input.

“As this is a listening session, answers to questions will not be a part of the program,” Santa Rosa City Schools spokesperson Vanessa Wedderburn said in the release.

“There will be a structured space to center student voices, staff voices, parent voices, and community voices.”

Pienta was fatally stabbed by a fellow student, police said, after a fight broke out between the two and another student inside at art classroom at the high school.

The suspect, Daniel Jesus Pulido, was arrested 40 minutes after the stabbing and is currently being held at the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center. He will appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.

Students, parents and community members have expressed frustration with school officials over the last week. Students at Montgomery High School and Maria Carrillo High School have held two walkouts so far demanding answers. A third, countywide walkout is being held Wednesday afternoon.

The listening session will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Friedman Event Center, located at 4676 Mayette Ave. in Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.