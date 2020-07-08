Santa Rosa City Schools unveils return to school plan

Safety: Campuses would be cleaned every night, with a deeper cleaning on Wednesdays. Masks would be provided to students who did not have them, and teachers would wear masks and face shields. Classes would be taught outdoors when possible. Shared equipment, such as computers or toys, would not be used.

Assessments: Temperatures of anyone coming on campus would be checked and students would be asked to complete a daily health assessment.

Class sizes: Classrooms would hold no more than 12 kindergarten through third graders and no more than 16 students in fourth grade and up.

Length of instruction: The school day would be shorter, with kindergartners and transitional kindergartners being in class from 8 a.m.-12:20 p.m., first through sixth grades from 8 a.m.-12:50 p.m. and seventh through 12th grades from 8:30 a.m.-1:35 p.m., with a zero period from 7:30-8:20 a.m. Some after-school services may be available, pending negotiation.

Two days on campus, three days off: Students would be split into two groups, with half attending school on campus on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half coming to campus on Thursdays and Fridays. The remaining three days would consist of remote learning.

Following are some of the proposals being considered under a hybrid model of on-campus and distance learning being discussed Wednesday night by the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Trustees. All details are subject to negotiation with Santa Rosa teachers’ union and the scenario represents just one of a range of options designed to be scalable to the severity of the pandemic.

From shorter days to outdoor instruction and two-day-a-week classes capped at no more than 16 students, life for about 16,000 Santa Rosa City Schools students could look radically different this fall, according to one scenario outlined in a draft plan set for review at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.

The 81-page plan aims to restart classes in Sonoma County’s largest school district on Aug. 17, after a week to train teachers who will be expected to adhere to stringent safety protocols and adapt lesson plans to scenarios designed to be scalable to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal envisions a curriculum designed to be taught both as a hybrid of on-campus and distance learning, as well as fully remote instruction.

But the plan, lauded by Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington for its comprehensiveness, flexibility and specificity is, perhaps above all else, just a draft. While it lays out details about start times, mask requirements, grading protocols and cleaning schedules, large swaths of the proposal cover negotiable items that have not yet been signed off on by the 900-plus member Santa Rosa Teachers Association.

Negotiations continued Tuesday and both sides said a deal on the unprecedented plan appeared imminent.

“We are really, really close. We really are,” Superintendent Diann Kitamura said of the deal.

Click here to read the proposal:

SRCSReturnToSchoolPlanDRAFT_0.pdf

The sides are ironing out exact language related to student and staff expectations in a variety of scenarios, she said. The emergency move to distance learning in the spring proved fraught with inconsistencies — both in what was expected of teachers and of students — that led to a range of outcomes across campuses. Parents have been clear, officials said, in their demands for more robust curriculum as well as clarity in what is expected of students.

“We are still working out clear expectations for teachers so that there are no questions for anybody what is expected of teachers or in episodic distance learning,” Kitamura said. “The whole point is to be very transparent and very explicit so there aren’t any questions.”

Teachers Association President Will Lyon said the pace of the negotiations and the general tenor of talks has been remarkable. The union is poised to support the draft document at Wednesday night’s regular board meeting, but Lyon expects talks to continue this week before the board makes its final vote on the plan July 22.

“The bargaining has been cooperative and collegial but also really high stakes,” he said. “Nobody wants to agree to something that is going to get a student or staff member killed. We are holding the line on safety and we are doing it not just for our students but our community as well as for ourselves.”

“The things we haven’t agreed to yet are centered around safety of students and staff and reasonable work load,” he said. “We cannot teach 15 kids eyeball to eyeball and at the same time Zoom with another 15. We just can’t do that.”

Lyon noted the irony of talks about the return to in-person learning being held this week via video conference because of the danger of teachers and administrators being in the same room as the cases of coronavirus climb in the county.

“This return to school plan is an aspirational document. It’s what we want it to look like if we can build capacity and if the virus behaves,” he said. “It still could be that we start on distance learning. It could be that we revert to distance learning. All of that is beyond our control.”

In Santa Rosa’s plan, the first day of school for students, long set for Aug. 13, will be moved to Aug. 17 to allow teachers to take part in professional development aimed at delivering curriculum in a partially or fully distanced school year.

As presented to the board of trustees, the plan lays out two major facets in the return to school: A hybrid model and a distance learning plan dubbed “Learning House.”

In hybrid learning, students will be split into two groups, with each going to campus two days a week -- Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. They will take part in some kind of distance learning the remaining three days. Wednesdays will be set aside for campus cleaning and some teacher preparation time.

The proposal calls for a shorter than normal day for all grades with the majority of transitional kindergarten and kindergartners going to school from 8 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., and first through sixth -graders on campus from 8 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Middle and high school students would be on campus two days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 1:35 p.m. with three classes per day in 80 minute blocks. Zero period will be offered 7:30-8:20 a.m. daily. Passing periods between classes would be extended to 10 minutes to allow for classroom cleaning. Each campus is slated to be cleaned at the end of each day.