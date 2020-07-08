Subscribe

Santa Rosa City Schools unveils return to school plan

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2020, 8:54PM
How school could look in Santa Rosa

Following are some of the proposals being considered under a hybrid model of on-campus and distance learning being discussed Wednesday night by the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Trustees. All details are subject to negotiation with Santa Rosa teachers’ union and the scenario represents just one of a range of options designed to be scalable to the severity of the pandemic.

First day of classes: Aug. 17

Two days on campus, three days off: Students would be split into two groups, with half attending school on campus on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half coming to campus on Thursdays and Fridays. The remaining three days would consist of remote learning.

Length of instruction: The school day would be shorter, with kindergartners and transitional kindergartners being in class from 8 a.m.-12:20 p.m., first through sixth grades from 8 a.m.-12:50 p.m. and seventh through 12th grades from 8:30 a.m.-1:35 p.m., with a zero period from 7:30-8:20 a.m. Some after-school services may be available, pending negotiation.

Class sizes: Classrooms would hold no more than 12 kindergarten through third graders and no more than 16 students in fourth grade and up.

Assessments: Temperatures of anyone coming on campus would be checked and students would be asked to complete a daily health assessment.

Safety: Campuses would be cleaned every night, with a deeper cleaning on Wednesdays. Masks would be provided to students who did not have them, and teachers would wear masks and face shields. Classes would be taught outdoors when possible. Shared equipment, such as computers or toys, would not be used.

From shorter days to outdoor instruction and two-day-a-week classes capped at no more than 16 students, life for about 16,000 Santa Rosa City Schools students could look radically different this fall, according to one scenario outlined in a draft plan set for review at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.

The 81-page plan aims to restart classes in Sonoma County’s largest school district on Aug. 17, after a week to train teachers who will be expected to adhere to stringent safety protocols and adapt lesson plans to scenarios designed to be scalable to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal envisions a curriculum designed to be taught both as a hybrid of on-campus and distance learning, as well as fully remote instruction.

But the plan, lauded by Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington for its comprehensiveness, flexibility and specificity is, perhaps above all else, just a draft. While it lays out details about start times, mask requirements, grading protocols and cleaning schedules, large swaths of the proposal cover negotiable items that have not yet been signed off on by the 900-plus member Santa Rosa Teachers Association.

Negotiations continued Tuesday and both sides said a deal on the unprecedented plan appeared imminent.

“We are really, really close. We really are,” Superintendent Diann Kitamura said of the deal.

The sides are ironing out exact language related to student and staff expectations in a variety of scenarios, she said. The emergency move to distance learning in the spring proved fraught with inconsistencies — both in what was expected of teachers and of students — that led to a range of outcomes across campuses. Parents have been clear, officials said, in their demands for more robust curriculum as well as clarity in what is expected of students.

“We are still working out clear expectations for teachers so that there are no questions for anybody what is expected of teachers or in episodic distance learning,” Kitamura said. “The whole point is to be very transparent and very explicit so there aren’t any questions.”

Teachers Association President Will Lyon said the pace of the negotiations and the general tenor of talks has been remarkable. The union is poised to support the draft document at Wednesday night’s regular board meeting, but Lyon expects talks to continue this week before the board makes its final vote on the plan July 22.

“The bargaining has been cooperative and collegial but also really high stakes,” he said. “Nobody wants to agree to something that is going to get a student or staff member killed. We are holding the line on safety and we are doing it not just for our students but our community as well as for ourselves.”

“The things we haven’t agreed to yet are centered around safety of students and staff and reasonable work load,” he said. “We cannot teach 15 kids eyeball to eyeball and at the same time Zoom with another 15. We just can’t do that.”

Lyon noted the irony of talks about the return to in-person learning being held this week via video conference because of the danger of teachers and administrators being in the same room as the cases of coronavirus climb in the county.

“This return to school plan is an aspirational document. It’s what we want it to look like if we can build capacity and if the virus behaves,” he said. “It still could be that we start on distance learning. It could be that we revert to distance learning. All of that is beyond our control.”

In Santa Rosa’s plan, the first day of school for students, long set for Aug. 13, will be moved to Aug. 17 to allow teachers to take part in professional development aimed at delivering curriculum in a partially or fully distanced school year.

As presented to the board of trustees, the plan lays out two major facets in the return to school: A hybrid model and a distance learning plan dubbed “Learning House.”

In hybrid learning, students will be split into two groups, with each going to campus two days a week -- Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. They will take part in some kind of distance learning the remaining three days. Wednesdays will be set aside for campus cleaning and some teacher preparation time.

The proposal calls for a shorter than normal day for all grades with the majority of transitional kindergarten and kindergartners going to school from 8 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., and first through sixth -graders on campus from 8 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Middle and high school students would be on campus two days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 1:35 p.m. with three classes per day in 80 minute blocks. Zero period will be offered 7:30-8:20 a.m. daily. Passing periods between classes would be extended to 10 minutes to allow for classroom cleaning. Each campus is slated to be cleaned at the end of each day.

Kindergarten through third grade class sizes will max out at 12 students to maintain 6 feet of distance. Fourth through 12th grades will top out at 16 students per room.

All students will be given masks if they do not have facial coverings and all teachers will be provided with masks as well as face shields. Teachers are encouraged to hold class outside where possible and shared equipment -- computers, toys, playground equipment -- will be discouraged. Temperatures will be checked before anyone can come on campus and all students will be asked to answer a daily health self-assessment.

If a student is deemed medically fragile and chooses distance learning, the state has put out a series of requirements that students and staff must meet. In Santa Rosa’s plan, parents must agree to be learning coaches and teachers are required to have daily, live interactions with students. With the ever-changing status of the virus in the county, Kitamura said it’s unclear how many families may choose the distance learning plan in the fall.

District officials must also come to terms with what percentage of their teaching staffs are deemed medically fragile and unable to work in person. That number, too, is unknown at this point, Kitamura said. Lyon believes the number will be significant.

“We think there are going to be more medically fragile staff than students. We think it could be up to a third of our members who end up with a doctor’s note that says they need to be out of the classroom,” he said. “What if it’s only 20% of students?”

To address growing concern that even a part-time school schedule will be difficult for working parents to manage, the district will offer fee-based childcare for children in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade via the Boys and Girls Club on a limited basis. District officials continue to seek out additional providers to backfill families’ childcare needs for the distance learning component of the week, Kitamura said.

Kitamura is keeping a keen eye on virus numbers as well as any new directives from county public health officer Dr. Sundari Mase. But the roadmap the district has crafted is a far cry from the emergency agreement that was inked in March as schools were shuttered almost overnight.

“Do I think there will be modifications? Absolutely,” she said. “Even if we move to episodic distance learning, we have a better structure and program and expectations than we did last spring.”

It’s been a heavy lift to get the document together. More than 200 teachers, parents, administrators and students took part in a slew of committees that gathered over months to tackle various areas of concern. Still, everything remains in flux as Sonoma County grapples with a surge in numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 and what is being described by Mase as an almost certain inclusion on the state’s coronavirus watchlist, a designation that will result in another round of shutdowns of portions of public life.

“That is why I have directed schools to develop a flexible return-to-school plan,” Herrington said. “We could be back to total shelter in place and we could open under a hybrid model.”

Herrington credited Kitamura and the district for the document’s thoroughness. As county schools chief, Herrington has crafted an over-arching return to schools roadmap that is meant to aid Sonoma County’s 40 independent school districts as they craft their own plans.

Some smaller, more rural districts may have lower enrollment and more space to allow a more robust return to school, while bigger districts have had to wrestle with how to maintain 6 feet of separation in 900-square-foot classrooms on campuses with more than 1,000 students.

Even as pieces are still being put together, Kitamura acknowledged that time is running short and school is slated to begin in just more than 5 weeks.

“We want parents to plan, we want them to know what day school will start, what (a hybrid) schedule will look like, what options they have for kids. There are lots of logistics,” she said.

“The bottom line is we are a public education institution that will need to serve our students. It is much easier just to say ‘OK, let’s just do distance learning’ and be done with it, but I do not believe that is in the best interest of our students’ education,” she said. “But the things that weight on the other side of that is health and safety.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

