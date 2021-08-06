Santa Rosa CityBus increases route frequency as free rides for students ramp up

Santa Rosa CityBus service will reach 85% of pre-pandemic levels beginning Aug. 8, as public transit continues ramping back up and students prepare to return to in-person learning next week.

The increase includes the full restoration of weekend service and increased weekday buses.

The city has been offering unlimited free rides to schoolchildren up to 12th grade since July 1 through a new program funded by Bay Area Air Quality Management District grants.

In order to ride for free, students in grades 9-12 must show a student ID, while students in eighth grade and below do not need to show an ID. Homeless youth are also eligible, regardless of residence or school address, according to the city.

