Santa Rosa CityBus launches new system-wide schedule

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2022, 7:03PM
Santa Rosa CityBus is launching a new system-wide service schedule beginning Sunday.

The new schedule is available online at srcity.org/RiderAlerts, at the Transit Mall and by contacting the transit team.

All days of the week will have changes, and city transportation staff urge bus riders to study the new schedule closely before taking a trip. The new schedule can be found by going to the Maps and Timetables section of the CityBus website.

Anyone with questions can call 707-543-3334 or go to srcity.org/CityBus.

