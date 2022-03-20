Santa Rosa CityBus launches new system-wide schedule
Santa Rosa CityBus is launching a new system-wide service schedule beginning Sunday.
The new schedule is available online at srcity.org/RiderAlerts, at the Transit Mall and by contacting the transit team.
All days of the week will have changes, and city transportation staff urge bus riders to study the new schedule closely before taking a trip. The new schedule can be found by going to the Maps and Timetables section of the CityBus website.
Anyone with questions can call 707-543-3334 or go to srcity.org/CityBus.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
