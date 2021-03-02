Santa Rosa clears Industrial Drive homeless encampment

Jacob Grant gripped a cup of coffee as the sun came up Tuesday on Industrial Drive in northwest Santa Rosa. The 43-year-old, who was born in Alaska and grew up in Napa County, had just finished folding his tent and he was trying to figure out where to go next.

Grant was one of roughly 50 people living on Industrial Drive, a commercial spur north of Piner Road that for months has been the spot of one of Santa Rosa’s largest homeless encampments.

Just after 7 a.m., Grant was counting the minutes before Santa Rosa set about ordering him and his neighbors to find new places to pitch their tents. He chafed at the lack of options being offered to him, given his medical situation — he has suffered through cancer and hepatitis C— and he was hoping for a roof, or short of that, a government-sanctioned campsite.

“I’ve done all their hoops,” said Grant, a former horse trainer who has been homeless for six years. “I’ve done all their paperwork.”

Volunteers fanned out amid the collection of RVs, cars, tents and other makeshift dwellings, prodding occupants including Grant to get a move on.

A city worker hauling a backhoe on a flatbed trailer arrived shortly after 7 a.m. and set about undoing the chains to free the piece of heavy machinery, to be used in gathering heaps of discarded or abandoned belongings and debris.

The enforcement action came after two shelved attempts to clear the encampment dating back to December. It marked the second major sweep within the city in a week, after the county cleared about 15 people and up to 20 tents off a section of the Joe Rodota Trail running from Santa Rosa to Sebastopol. The 2.5-mile trail segment reopened to the public on Friday.

The moves signaled the start of what has become an all-too-familiar cycle in recent years: displacing dozens of campers who relocate elsewhere in and around Santa Rosa as authorities begin an extensive cleanup on the latest encampment.

Encampments are a common sight in Santa Rosa, which has one of the highest per capita rates of homelessness among suburban communities in the nation, according to statistics kept by the federal government. Sonoma County’s latest homeless count found up to 562 chronically homeless individuals.

Jennifer Stroude, 40 and originally from Yreka, said she’d been homeless since she was 9.

Stroude had been camping in the Industrial Drive area in an RV, but that had been towed a few weeks ago, and she didn’t have the $175 to get her vehicle out of impound. So her space was the hub of activity Tuesday morning, as volunteers piled her possessions onto a rickety-looking trailer — one helper went as far as tightening new lug nuts on one of the wheels.

Watching people help her get ready to move to parts unknown, she sat on a curb and held herself into a small ball. Tears came quickly when she was asked about the help others were lending her.

“A friend who wouldn’t tell you they were going to help you,” she said, “and then not help.”

Tuesday’s clearance also follows city imposed new restrictions on overnight parking in the area of Industrial Drive in mid-February. By banning parked, occupied vehicles from the area at night, authorities gave themselves a tool to effectively reduce the size and population of the RV-heavy encampment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

