Police: Surveillance footage shows pickup involved in Santa Rosa hit-and-run

Santa Rosa police, on Wednesday afternoon, released surveillance footage from last month’s hit-and-run crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, which left the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The Ford-F150 and its driver, who can barely be seen, are in the footage, which was captured by cameras at an area business.

Investigators say the pickup’s driver kept going after colliding with the motorcycle at Hopper Avenue and Airway Drive just before 3 p.m. April 30.

Authorities believe the pickup is a gray 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 FX4.

Its descriptive features include:

Stickers on top of the driver’s-side windshield;

Black rims;

An “FX4” label on the bed;

No front license plate;

Rectangular fog lamps;

Silver sidesteps.

According to police, the driver may have been wearing a black and white flannel shirt. The person’s age, race and gender have not been identified.

The search for the pickup’s driver is ongoing and police are asking area residents to contact them if they have information.

Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was going east on Hopper and crossed the intersection on a green light.

The pickup’s driver was going west on Hopper and turned left in front of the motorcyclist onto southbound Airway.

“The driver of the pickup truck did not stop to render aid to the motorcyclist or call 911 to report the collision,” investigators wrote in a news release.

Police found the unconscious motorcyclist in the road and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t available Wednesday.

Police want anyone with information to call investigators at 707-543-8541.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi