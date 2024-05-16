Santa Rosa woman identified in fatal head-on collision

A Santa Rosa woman was the driver killed early Monday in a head-on collision with another driver, who is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Maria Jimenez Rosas, 56, died in the crash that happened on Guerneville Road near Laguna Road, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, she was on westbound Guerneville in a Toyota Rav4 when an eastbound BMW X6 crossed the double yellow lines in the road.

The vehicles collided and Jimenez Rosas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics took the BMW’s driver to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for major injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to the CHP.

Investigators said she appeared to be under the influence and they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the BMW.

The BMW’s driver was expected to be arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter once released from the hospital, officials said.

Her name was withheld pending her arrest and it wasn’t immediately clear if the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in the collision.

Investigators want anyone with information to call the CHP at 707-806-5600.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi