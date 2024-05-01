Police: Santa Rosa hit-and-run seriously injures motorcyclist

A pickup driver fled Tuesday afternoon in Santa Rosa after colliding with a motorcyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, is being treated at a local hospital, according to Santa Rosa police.

The collision occurred about 3 p.m. at Hopper Avenue and Airway Drive, where police found the unresponsive motorcyclist.

Police say witnesses reported the motorcyclist was going east on Hopper and crossed the intersection on a green light.

The pickup driver was going west on Hopper and turned left in front of the motorcyclist onto southbound Airway.

Witnesses reported the pickup was gray or silver and police are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-543-3636

