Police: Santa Rosa hit-and-run seriously injures motorcyclist

The motorcyclist is being treated at a local hospital. driver of a Ford F-150 fled the collision, police said.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

A pickup driver fled Tuesday afternoon in Santa Rosa after colliding with a motorcyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, is being treated at a local hospital, according to Santa Rosa police.

The collision occurred about 3 p.m. at Hopper Avenue and Airway Drive, where police found the unresponsive motorcyclist.

Police say witnesses reported the motorcyclist was going east on Hopper and crossed the intersection on a green light.

The pickup driver was going west on Hopper and turned left in front of the motorcyclist onto southbound Airway.

Witnesses reported the pickup was gray or silver and police are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-543-3636

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor