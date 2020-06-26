Santa Rosa continues clearing homeless camps beneath Highway 101

Santa Rosa brought out heavy machinery and made five arrests Thursday as the city continued clearing dozens of makeshift dwellings beneath Highway 101 near downtown, where at least 90 people were living until this week.

The removal began Wednesday after weeks of delay and on Thursday the city was set to have all occupants and their belongings cleared, with sanitizing and final clean-up planned for Friday, city officials said.

“It’ll be a wrap by tomorrow,” said city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens. Officials also are planning enforcement efforts in the Corporate Center Parkway area in the southwestern corner of the city.

The underpass camps, stretching from College Avenue to Third Street, were the most visible representation of a resurgent downtown homeless population this spring, after the January disbandment of a larger unsanctioned village on a county trail in west Santa Rosa.

Many residents there picked up and moved, their numbers swelling on underpass sidewalks and city parking lots just as downtown was emptied of workers and shoppers amid the pandemic shutdown.

By mid-April, outreach workers had reported 187 people living in known camps that were growing in size and density. In May, the city was forced to take an unprecedented step, establishing its first-ever managed outdoor shelter for homeless residents in a parking lot at the Finley Community Center.

By Thursday, at least 30 people living in the underpass encampments had accepted a place at Sam Jones Hall or the temporary outdoor site at the Finley Community Center.

Police arrested 16 people Wednesday and five others Thursday, including a woman whose detention drew criticism from homeless advocates.

The woman appeared to be folding clothes in a tent near the intersection of Sixth and Morgan streets when she was approached by a Santa Rosa police officer, said Audrianna Jones, the manager of St. Vincent de Paul of Sonoma County’s Community Kitchen in Railroad Square.

The woman, who appeared mentally unstable and potentially triggered by past trauma involving police, became distraught and "put up a pretty good fight“ as multiple officers forced her into a patrol vehicle, Jones said.

“They weren’t catering to any of her needs and concerns, and they were being very aggressive,” Jones said.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jonathan Wolf said the woman had returned to a tent — previously cleared of all occupants — that was about to be removed by a backhoe.

“Obviously we don't want people getting into a tent when a large tractor is going to be lifting it up and putting it into a truck,” Wolf said.

The arresting officer told Wolf that he’d told or asked the woman to leave “somewhere in the vicinity of 20 times,” Wolf said, describing her reaction as “extremely confrontational.”

While officers used physical force to place the woman into handcuffs and into the back of a patrol vehicle, “there were no takedowns, there were no punches or kicks or any type of weapons deployed,” he said.

Because there was a civilian complaint about the incident, there will be a personnel inquiry, Wolf said, adding that he already has reviewed body-worn camera footage of the incident. He could not comment Thursday about the results of the inquiry.

The 33-year-old woman was being held in Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of illegally camping, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and probation violation.

The city in March decided not to disband illegal encampments on public property, following federal guidance that recommended against rousting homeless people due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus or making positive cases more difficult track.

The underpass clearance was delayed first by days of protest over the killing of George Floyd, and then more recently by coronavirus concerns. Two people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 set up camp underneath the highway, though testing since then has not turned up any other positive cases.

City officials this week said they became increasingly concerned about the public health conditions of the downtown encampments, eventually reaching a point where they decided to act, setting aside the CDC’s guidance.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.