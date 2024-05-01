Santa Rosa contractor leaves trail of unfinished jobs, unpaid businesses

You can file a complaint with the Contractors State License Board as well, which outlines the process at: bit.ly/3JXYUB2 .

You can check a contractor’s license with the Contractors State License Board at https://www.cslb.ca.gov/ or by calling (800) 321-2752.

For that reason, too, it’s good to also inquire about insurance in place.

Those performing home improvement work that exceeds $500 should technically be licensed by the Contractors State License Board. It can be risky to hire unlicensed contractors, especially if they are strangers, since there’s less recourse for poor or faulty jobs or protection if a worker is injured.

In California, down payments can’t exceed 10% of the project cost or $1,000, whichever is less.

Discuss all project material needs and expectations for the job, as well as clean up and debris removal. Put agreed upon terms in a simple signed contract.

Rich Knudsen had been looking forward to his retirement in March, but now those plans are on hold.

In December 2022, he hired a contractor to build an ADU at his Larkfield-Wikiup home. Today it stands on his property unfinished. The contractor Knudsen hired, he said, has disappeared, along with the $253,000 he paid him. It will cost Knudsen more than $125,000 to have someone else finish the job.

The contractor, Cory Lacey, through his business The Lacey Construction Company, has left a trail of more than a dozen unfinished projects and unpaid suppliers and employees in the last year, according to court records and interviews. Small claims cases and other lawsuits have piled up against him in Sonoma County court, with the most recent filed in March.

Lacey did not respond to multiple phone calls, text messages and attempts to reach him in person. His office in downtown Santa Rosa is bare save a stack of mail and failed delivery notices out front. A representative for the property management company said he “skipped out“ months ago, leaving nothing but a desk and some trash.

As the ADU project stretched into the fall of 2023, Knudsen started having issues with Lacey. Then on vacation in September, Knudsen got the news that a mechanics lien had been put on their home by an unpaid lumber supplier. Fearing foreclosure, he rushed to pay off the more than $16,000-debt he thought he’d already paid for once.

“It was not fun,” Knudsen said. Everything was going fine for several months, and so Knudsen paid when the contractor requested. “Unfortunately, that was my mistake because basically I paid him in full.” In August, “that’s when we started seeing signs of not following through,” he said – no-shows, excuses and texts promising to make things right, then nothing. “September is when everything blew up.”

In the end, the lowest bid Knudsen could get from someone else to finish the project was $127,000. He’ll be coordinating the job and purchasing materials himself to save on costs. Now, Knudsen hopes he can retire, instead, in a couple years.

Knudsen couldn’t afford to hire a lawyer to pursue restitution in court, but he hopes through complaints to state oversight agencies that he can take his license.

“I just don’t want anybody else to go through what we’ve been going through,” Knudsen said.

It took weeks for Traci Colgan’s attorney to locate and serve Lacey with the lawsuit she filed against him in November. In spring of 2023, Colgan hired Lacey to remodel her kitchen. She paid a typical down payment of 10% and then installments as the work progressed.

But, by June, problems started cropping up. The wrong windows were installed, there was a delay with the kitchen cabinet order, and Lacey became less and less responsive. Colgan had paid $57,000 by then.

As the weeks went by, Lacey was apologetic, Colgan said, describing a bout of COVID-19, a stay in the hospital, a stolen credit card and a drained account. Occasionally, a worker came by to look at a leak, inch the project along or put in temporary holdover fixes, but the project remained largely unfinished.

Meanwhile, “we were stuck cooking in the garage,” Colgan said. “We were without a kitchen from May” into the fall.

In late September, after several unanswered calls and texts about the missing cabinets, Colgan called suppliers Lacey said he worked with but couldn’t find any record of an order for her job.

Like Knudsen, Colgan had to hire another contractor to finish the kitchen remodel, completed just over a year after her first payment to Lacey. “We’re telling everybody it’s so nice, we paid for it twice,” she said. “We’ve got to find humor somehow.”

Industry oversight

Randy Destruel, vice president of longtime Santa Rosa supplier Mead Clark Lumber Company, said he encounters these types of situations about once or twice a year. Lacey had several accounts with Mead Clark, all of which Destruel has now shut down after things started going south within the last year and a half or so. He had to file a number of mechanic’s liens for unpaid supplies, which have all been resolved save one.

“This is an egregious example. First of all, he’s bouncing checks and he’s lying to his customers. When they start bouncing checks, that’s never a good sign,” Destruel said. “He was basically robbing Peter to pay Paul, and it just caught up with him.”

Plenty of contracting and construction jobs go smoothly. Knudsen and Colgan both described their second contractors in glowing terms. But, it’s not uncommon for problems to arise. Especially with the surge in demand following the 2017 North Bay firestorm, many Sonoma County residents trying to rebuild reported bad experiences, submitting hundreds of complaints to the California Contractors State License Board, which aims to protect consumers by licensing and regulating the state’s industry. While the watchdog is overburdened and understaffed, it can be an avenue for disciplinary action such as fines, refunds and license revocations.