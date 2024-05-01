Santa Rosa contractor leaves trail of unfinished jobs, unpaid businesses

The Lacey Construction Company has left more than a dozen unfinished projects and unpaid suppliers and employees in the last year, according to court records and interviews.|
Tips to help protect against bad contractors

Discuss all project material needs and expectations for the job, as well as clean up and debris removal. Put agreed upon terms in a simple signed contract.

In California, down payments can’t exceed 10% of the project cost or $1,000, whichever is less.

Those performing home improvement work that exceeds $500 should technically be licensed by the Contractors State License Board. It can be risky to hire unlicensed contractors, especially if they are strangers, since there’s less recourse for poor or faulty jobs or protection if a worker is injured.

For that reason, too, it’s good to also inquire about insurance in place.

You can check a contractor’s license with the Contractors State License Board at https://www.cslb.ca.gov/ or by calling (800) 321-2752.

You can file a complaint with the Contractors State License Board as well, which outlines the process at: bit.ly/3JXYUB2.

Rich Knudsen had been looking forward to his retirement in March, but now those plans are on hold.

In December 2022, he hired a contractor to build an ADU at his Larkfield-Wikiup home. Today it stands on his property unfinished. The contractor Knudsen hired, he said, has disappeared, along with the $253,000 he paid him. It will cost Knudsen more than $125,000 to have someone else finish the job.

The contractor, Cory Lacey, through his business The Lacey Construction Company, has left a trail of more than a dozen unfinished projects and unpaid suppliers and employees in the last year, according to court records and interviews. Small claims cases and other lawsuits have piled up against him in Sonoma County court, with the most recent filed in March.

Lacey did not respond to multiple phone calls, text messages and attempts to reach him in person. His office in downtown Santa Rosa is bare save a stack of mail and failed delivery notices out front. A representative for the property management company said he “skipped out“ months ago, leaving nothing but a desk and some trash.

As the ADU project stretched into the fall of 2023, Knudsen started having issues with Lacey. Then on vacation in September, Knudsen got the news that a mechanics lien had been put on their home by an unpaid lumber supplier. Fearing foreclosure, he rushed to pay off the more than $16,000-debt he thought he’d already paid for once.

“It was not fun,” Knudsen said. Everything was going fine for several months, and so Knudsen paid when the contractor requested. “Unfortunately, that was my mistake because basically I paid him in full.” In August, “that’s when we started seeing signs of not following through,” he said – no-shows, excuses and texts promising to make things right, then nothing. “September is when everything blew up.”

In the end, the lowest bid Knudsen could get from someone else to finish the project was $127,000. He’ll be coordinating the job and purchasing materials himself to save on costs. Now, Knudsen hopes he can retire, instead, in a couple years.

Knudsen couldn’t afford to hire a lawyer to pursue restitution in court, but he hopes through complaints to state oversight agencies that he can take his license.

“I just don’t want anybody else to go through what we’ve been going through,” Knudsen said.

It took weeks for Traci Colgan’s attorney to locate and serve Lacey with the lawsuit she filed against him in November. In spring of 2023, Colgan hired Lacey to remodel her kitchen. She paid a typical down payment of 10% and then installments as the work progressed.

But, by June, problems started cropping up. The wrong windows were installed, there was a delay with the kitchen cabinet order, and Lacey became less and less responsive. Colgan had paid $57,000 by then.

As the weeks went by, Lacey was apologetic, Colgan said, describing a bout of COVID-19, a stay in the hospital, a stolen credit card and a drained account. Occasionally, a worker came by to look at a leak, inch the project along or put in temporary holdover fixes, but the project remained largely unfinished.

Meanwhile, “we were stuck cooking in the garage,” Colgan said. “We were without a kitchen from May” into the fall.

In late September, after several unanswered calls and texts about the missing cabinets, Colgan called suppliers Lacey said he worked with but couldn’t find any record of an order for her job.

Like Knudsen, Colgan had to hire another contractor to finish the kitchen remodel, completed just over a year after her first payment to Lacey. “We’re telling everybody it’s so nice, we paid for it twice,” she said. “We’ve got to find humor somehow.”

Industry oversight

Randy Destruel, vice president of longtime Santa Rosa supplier Mead Clark Lumber Company, said he encounters these types of situations about once or twice a year. Lacey had several accounts with Mead Clark, all of which Destruel has now shut down after things started going south within the last year and a half or so. He had to file a number of mechanic’s liens for unpaid supplies, which have all been resolved save one.

“This is an egregious example. First of all, he’s bouncing checks and he’s lying to his customers. When they start bouncing checks, that’s never a good sign,” Destruel said. “He was basically robbing Peter to pay Paul, and it just caught up with him.”

Plenty of contracting and construction jobs go smoothly. Knudsen and Colgan both described their second contractors in glowing terms. But, it’s not uncommon for problems to arise. Especially with the surge in demand following the 2017 North Bay firestorm, many Sonoma County residents trying to rebuild reported bad experiences, submitting hundreds of complaints to the California Contractors State License Board, which aims to protect consumers by licensing and regulating the state’s industry. While the watchdog is overburdened and understaffed, it can be an avenue for disciplinary action such as fines, refunds and license revocations.

Knudsen and others filed complaints with the board. Spokesperson Katherine White could not disclose details related to complaints or say how many have been submitted but confirmed an open investigation into Lacey Construction Co.

According to the agency’s registration database, the business’ license, first issued in 2018, expired on Feb. 29. White said no renewal payment has been submitted. The registry also shows The Lacey Construction Company has not had workers’ compensation insurance, required for any business that hires employees, since Nov. 2022. These policies cover employees who get hurt or sick on the job, and without it, workers are at risk and property owners could face liability if something goes wrong.

The Contractors State License Board records note Lacey was exempt after certifying his business has no employees, but clients and others who have worked with Lacey have said otherwise. Colgan’s project contract with Lacey implied the business was covered: “this contractor carries workers' compensation insurance for all employees,” it stated, noting an obligation to produce certificates confirming coverage. Around the beginning of last year, one worker said Lacey told him and others he was setting up insurance for the team but didn’t know what came of it. One of the lawsuits against Lacey, filed in November, involves nonpayment of 2021 and 2022 workers’ compensation policy premiums.

Workers have also gone without pay. One man, who said he’s owed thousands of dollars, told the Press Democrat he and several others hadn’t received their last few checks for work done in the fall. He asked to remain anonymous because he is still hoping to work something out.

For a long time, “there was no problem,” he said. Lacey would sometimes be late in paying, but the money would come through. “He was good in the time I worked for him,” the worker said. “I didn’t think that this would happen.”

‘Faults in our system’

For those who decided to go through the court, most who spoke to the Press Democrat saw it as a last, if unlikely, resort to be made whole. There are at least three breach of contract lawsuits as well as four small claims cases against Lacey at various stages, ranging from $3,000 to more than $7,000 in money owed.

Matt Clark, owner of Northbay Garage Doors, won a judgment of $7,295 in March for garage doors Lacey ordered for a client but didn’t pay for past a deposit.

“The court ruled in our favor, but now we have to go to collections, and they get 25%, and we don’t know if that will be successful,” Clark said. Lacey didn’t show at the trial. “It’s a lot of time and energy on our part that quite frankly we don’t have, but what is our option?”

We’re a small company, and $7,000 is a big hit for us for a job we had worked on for 11 months.”

After negotiating a deal in early 2023, Clark had “put in tons of time and effort texting back and forth trying to get information from him.” He started getting worried, but Lacey eventually produced a down payment, and Clark put the order in. He never saw the rest. Contractors are supposed to pay subcontractors within seven days of receiving funds. When Clark finally connected with the customer directly, he found out that Lacey had put the delay on Northbay Garage Doors. Clark’s team installed the doors in September, and it came out well, but the client had a lien put on his property by another supplier that Lacey hadn’t paid.

“It just became a real mess,” Clark said. “I try to feel bad for people who get into bad situations, but this was avoidable.”

Hiring Lacey was the first time Colgan, who’s done a lot of remodel work herself in the past, had used a general contractor. The experience opened Colgan’s eyes to “some of the faults in our system.”

“You can sign a contract, and you don’t know all the things going on in the background,” she said. “You don’t know what’s happening outside what little you can look up online. Who would think to look up court records? That’s not normal.” Colgan didn’t notice any red flags checking reviews and verified Lacey’s license with the Contractors State License Board but pointed out that nothing would show up if an investigation is ongoing, as is now the case, and that can take months. It has been six months so far since filing a complaint in Knudsen’s case.

Against that backdrop, Colgan realized the importance of trusting her gut. “Slow down before you pay,” she said. “You get in a pressure moment when people ask for more money or make you feel guilty, and you don’t even realize it until after the moment has passed.”

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On X (formerly Twitter) @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

