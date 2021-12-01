Santa Rosa could see a record high temperature on Wednesday

Santa Rosa’s high temperature on Wednesday was expected to meet or exceed the record for the warmest Dec. 1 on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature was expected to hit 75 degrees Wednesday afternoon at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, a weather service meteorologist said.

The record for the day at that location was also 75 degrees, set in 1959. The normal high temperature for the day is 60 degrees.

"If this were any other time of year, this wouldn’t be anything jaw-dropping,“ said meteorologist Gerry Diaz. ”But considering that we’re approaching these temperatures on Dec. 1 and we’re talking about mid-70s in the middle of the Sonoma Valley, that’s pretty substantial.“

The Sonoma Coast is expected to be about 10 degrees cooler than Santa Rosa, with temperatures in the mid to low 60s.

But areas that are tucked back from the coast in the northwestern part of the county could see highs in the low 80s, Diaz said. That includes Cloverdale and the area around Lake Sonoma, he said.

Because the Sonoma County airport has the only official climate site in the county with records dating back more than 30 years, the weather service does not provide record high temperatures for other locations.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.