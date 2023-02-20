After a weekend of clear skies and warmer temperatures, some snowflakes could drop later this week across the North Bay’s valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is expected to move into the region Tuesday afternoon, forcing temperatures to plummet, bringing up to ½-inch of rain, pushing wind gusts up to 55 mph and dropping snow at higher and lower elevations, said Roger Gass, meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

Probability for snow covered peaks across the Bay Area and Central Coast increasing for mid-to-late week! For most of us who live in the lower elevations, be prepared for windy, cold and wet weather conditions from Tuesday through Friday. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CAsnow #snow pic.twitter.com/YS1rAD6oQ4 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 19, 2023

The chance for snow accumulation at or above 3,000 feet is high and some areas as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet could experience some widespread snowfall, too.

While it is normal for many peaks in the North Bay to see snow during the winter season, it is uncommon for the snow level to drop to around 1,000 feet, Gass said. This lower level increases the possibility for flakes to drop into the valleys.

“We cannot rule out there being a few snowflakes mixed into with some of the rain showers as we head into (the last days of the) week, particularly on Thursday,” he said.

Though it will be unlikely for the valleys to see much, if any, accumulation, he added.

One of the last times Gass recalled snow reaching sea level was February 2011, when a light dusting fell on areas like Marina and Carmel Valley.

This story will be updated.

