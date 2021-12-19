Santa Rosa council balks at water fees for builders, signaling stance on new housing amid drought

Should Santa Rosa charge developers an extra fee to offset the water demands of new housing if the city enters a more severe supply crisis amid the ongoing drought?

That was the question before the City Council late last month, pitting two of the city’s biggest challenges — its affordable housing shortage and the climate-driven likelihood of longer and more intense periods of drought — against each other.

The City Council, in past and current form, has for years endorsed the idea of a fee to offset water demand from new homes should a drought require water rationing by residents.

The charge would be used to fund conservation projects citywide, like rebates for replacing grass lawns or inefficient toilets and showers. Water managers have pointed to such moves as a sound way to conserve supplies while allowing housing projects to proceed even in times of water scarcity.

But housing advocates said funding any such measures with a fee that could increase the cost of building would be a drag on Santa Rosa’s efforts to speed new housing.

It’s also an equity issue, advocates contend.

Charging developers an additional fee would hurt the county’s marginalized and lower-income residents most and benefit those who already have homes, said Jen Klose, executive director of the advocacy group Generation Housing.

“Slowing development through raising cost barriers is making a choice to maintain the status quo, which is one population, primarily whites, continue to be safely, stably and affordably housed and another population, primarily our communities of color, continue to suffer myriad impacts of housing-cost burden instability,” Klose said.

“Any housing policy that does not improve opportunity for our communities of color is inequitable on its face. It’s preserving and exacerbating structural inequities and, let’s be clear, that’s structural racism,” she added.

Those arguments swayed the City Council, which, without a vote, sent water planners last month back to the drawing board to come up with another way to pay for their conservation projects.

“I just don’t like the message,” Councilman Jack Tibbetts said. “This council’s priority has been on housing.”

The current council has demonstrated itself willing to override many hurdles to housing projects, including opposition from neighbors concerned about parking, loosened density and height limits or environmental impacts.

The policy debate and direction given at the Nov. 30 meeting was a new benchmark of that stance as council members overruled the city’s water experts to avoid burdening housing development with a new fee. Such a charge would have been politically unpopular with housing and justice advocates as well as with developers.

They rebuffed water planners even after being told the department had reviewed other ways to pay for water conservation measures and did not see a good alternative.

The per-unit fees ranged from $868 for attached dwelling units and small, dense apartments to $1,649 for duplexes and triplexes to $5,047 for a single-family residence on a 1 acre-plus lot.

Water planners say the question is more nuanced than a simple one of affordable housing versus water conservation.

The city’s water shortage plan, in place since 1992, has called for a so-called demand offset fee during more severe drought stages for at least a decade, according to Colin Close, a senior water resource planner with the city.

Now, “there is a sense of urgency because (Lake Sonoma) has not been this low since it was filled,” Close said in an interview with The Press Democrat. “Climate change is real and it’s here.”

But City Hall has never finalized a policy to implement the fee. The current council voted to approve the latest version of the plan in June. The city has been in a stage 3 drought crisis since summer, with a citywide water savings target of 20%. If it entered stage 5 without a policy in place, water planners say, new construction could be prohibited because there would not be a clear path or funding to make up water savings elsewhere.

“There’s no water in that equation for new demand,” Close said. “If there isn’t some way to accommodate new demand, then … it does look to us like there would be a moratorium.”

Such a moratorium seemed unlikely to Klose, the Generation Housing director.

“It would really surprise me if that happened, and it would certainly interfere with the city’s ability to meet its Regional Housing Needs Allocation goals” if it did, she said. Klose was referring to requirements for new construction for local governments that are set by the state. Cities can lose local control over zoning and planning if officials fail to meet construction mandates.