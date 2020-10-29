Santa Rosa council candidate ‛deeply embarrassed’ by older social media posts

A Santa Rosa City Council candidate has retained a key Democratic endorsement after apologizing for years-old online posts that reveal frustration with Democrats and use of vulgar language that has been called out as transphobic and unprofessional.

Eddie Alvarez is endorsed by the Sonoma County Democratic Party in the District 7 race to represent the Roseland and South Park areas. The endorsement gives him access to the local Democrats’ slate mailers and helps Alvarez, a dispensary owner, stand out from his two competitors, electrical engineer Jorge Inocencio and neighborhood advocate Duane De Witt.

But there was a time — June 2016, to be specific — when Alvarez was feeling less than charitable toward the Democratic Party, which was then trying unsuccessfully to push former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton into the White House, only to be foiled by Donald Trump, who ran as a Republican.

He shared on Facebook an image of a middle finger featuring, in block letters: “This lifelong Democrat says bye bye Democratic Party.”

“#F---Dem and the horse they rode in on,” he added in a caption to the post.

That sort of comment stands in stark contrast to Alvarez’s current campaign. He recently touted a campaign event in Roseland that included a walking tour of the district with Pat Sabo, the local party chairwoman.

“It was pretty much the frustration of being ignored,” Alvarez said of his post from four years ago, calling it "a poor choice of words. Thankfully, we moved beyond them.“

A second post from February 2018 criticized the #MeToo movement, in which Alvarez commented that he was calling “bullsh--” on the movement “because you’re walking the same path as every other disenfranchised group” and lamented that activists were “falling for the tired trick of getting you to invest your energy in protests” instead of trying to influence the world in other ways.

A third, apparently posted regarding the brief federal government shutdown of January 2018 likened vocal support for Trump at that time to “buying a hooker that’s walking around with his thing hanging out ... yes, somebody is gonna get screwed, but you might be surprised on whose (sic) doing the screwing, and most importantly who is getting screwed.”

The local Democratic Party was not aware of the posts, which appear to have been deleted, until a few days after it met in early September to endorse Alvarez in the race, Sabo said, noting that an endorsement requires a two-thirds majority. At a meeting a few weeks later, after reviewing the posts and reaching out to Alvarez for his response, party officials decided to uphold the endorsement, she said.

“Eddie has basically pulled himself up and become a very proactive member of the community, and he cares deeply for it, and it showed in his interviews,” Sabo said.

That post and two others were circulated among Democrats earlier this year and eventually were sent to The Press Democrat this month by Chris Grabill, a member of the city’s Board of Public Utilities who supports Inocencio.

“I do not think Mr. Alvarez is a good choice to represent my district or any district in Santa Rosa if these are the views and language he promotes,” Grabill said in an email. “Other politicians have recently resigned over lesser statements, and I believe public servants should be held accountable to the highest standards of conduct and respect.”

Grabill described the #MeToo post as “alarming” for its apparent dismissal of the movement’s validity and the second as homophobic and transphobic, as well as “reckless and unprofessional.”

Alvarez acknowledged his past communication style was “definitely more aggressive,” fueled by his frustrations with the political climate but said he now feels more in tune with a saying popularized by former first lady Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we go high.”

Alvarez said he became “deeply embarrassed” about those posts after a friend received anonymous criticism of the messages and forwarded them to Alvarez earlier this year.

"Never had I ever heard anybody say that they were hurt by my words. That’s not who I want to be,“ he said, his voice breaking. ”That’s not the individual who’s going to make it happen.“

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.