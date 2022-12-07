Santa Rosa council doubles its pay in first raise in 17 years

The Santa Rosa City Council, in a 6-0 vote Tuesday night, approved a plan that doubles council members’ monthly salaries — the first raise the council has had in 17 years.

The proposal increases council members’ annually pay to $17,760, while the mayor will now be paid $26,640 per year. The increases, though, are far less than the sixfold raise council could have received under another measure that would have tied council’s pay to the area’s median income.

Council approved the measure unanimously with Council member John Sawyer offering “an exuberant aye.” Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez was absent.

The jump in pay will take effect Dec. 14.

It will be the start of incremental annual increases in order to make the council’s salaries livable wages that would help to attract candidates who come from a more economically diverse background and are qualified to run.

A committee of residents studying changes to the city charter recommended that the appointed mayor receive 100% of the median income for a three-person household, $101,500, and council members receive two-thirds of that, or $66,990 annually.

Most council members previously agreed that upping the-current $800 monthly salary ($1,200 for the mayor) that is allowed by the state would more fairly reflect the hours they put into the job — hours that make it difficult for younger candidates with full-time jobs to seek public office.

Still others said they thought the increases recommended by the committee would be hard on the city’s budget and hard for the public to swallow. As a result, the council voted in July to postpone that plan until 2024.

The proposal taken up Tuesday night by council, which was the last agenda item of the evening, generated little discussion and no public comment other than one from Duane Dewitt, an activist from the Roseland section of Santa Rosa,who said council members “should have time cards and accountability” with the increases.

The current stipend pays less than minimum wage and there has been a wave of resignations over the last two years by working-age municipal council members in Sonoma County, who said they left their positions because they needed to make more money. Many have worked side jobs to supplement their limited stipends.

Santa Rosa council members also get health insurance, retirement and other benefits worth up to $33,700 a year. Not all council members, though, take advantage of the benefits, Council member Natalie Rogers pointed out.

State law allows 5% annual increases, which can be applied retroactively to the last time pay was increased in 2005.

Under the city charter, pay is set by state law, which is based on cities’ populations, and can be raised by passing an ordinance or by putting a measure on the ballot. With a 5%, or $40 a month, increase applied retroactively, council members will receive another $680 per month and the mayor another $1,000 per month, or 150% of council members’ salaries under the charter.

The increases can only be applied when at least one new council member has been elected and is being seated, according to the charter. That means that the council can’t pass another increase until after the November 2024 election, but it can be $80 per council member for the two years, according to City Attorney Sue Gallagher in answer to a question from Council member Victoria Fleming.

Fleming called the provision in the charter “a little hiccup.”

City councils in the county are mostly made up of people who have retired or those who have independent sources of income, effectively sidelining a broader cross section of the community who might be interested in serving in local elected office, according to Mayor Chris Rogers.

In contrast, members of the county Board of Supervisors make about $180,000 or more in salary and other pay under a formula that ties their salaries to 75% of what California superior court judges earn.

