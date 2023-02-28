The Santa Rosa City Council will meet Tuesday for the first time since Mayor Natalie Rogers made comments Saturday that she had been mistreated on the council because of her race.

Rogers, who was elected to the City Council in 2020 and selected in contentious Dec. 13 vote as mayor over two other incumbents, said in her public remarks that she had been “undermined, disrespected, not allowed the opportunity to speak until decisions have been made” on the council.

Since becoming mayor, Rogers said she has been ignored by colleagues at events and told her directives wouldn’t be followed “because I, myself, am the mayor.”

Her comments came as part of a broader 20-minute keynote speech about being Black in the U.S. during the 45th annual Black History Month event organized by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development.

Rogers didn’t specify in her speech who had wronged her and she didn’t detail other instances where council colleagues, staff or community leaders mistreated or sidelined her. She was unavailable for an on-the-record interview Monday.

Current or former elected leaders in Sonoma County who are people of color told The Press Democrat in interviews that Rogers’ resonated with them, and that they also had confronted overt and subtle forms of racial bias in office.

The Santa Rosa council is scheduled to meet in closed session at 1:30 p.m. and hold a 3 p.m. study session on its employee wellness plan before moving into its regular meeting at 4 p.m.

The meeting will kick off with Rogers scheduled to read a proclamation recognizing Black History Month and acknowledging that Black Americans still face inequities. The proclamation calls for everyone to act to address institutional biases.

“I call upon each of us to listen to Black voices; to learn about experiences of Black and African Americans throughout history but also today; to shed light upon and condemn the inhumanity of injustices and inequities that Black and African Americans experience and endure; to take ownership for each of our roles in perpetuating these; to confront and end biases and racism stoked by white supremacy; and to take action to realize true reforms in ourselves, our community, our culture and our institutions to abolish injustice and inequities the Black and African Americans still experience and endure today,” the proclamation reads.

Council member Eddie Alvarez, who has been a close ally of Rogers on the council, told The Press Democrat on Monday he had witnessed difficult moments for his colleague but that it was not his place to describe her struggles.

He said her remarks are a “teachable moment” for the city.

Council member Chris Rogers, who passed the gavel to Natalie Rogers in December, declined to comment until he had a chance to speak with her experience and how to support her in her role.

Calls seeking comment from the other four council members weren’t returned Monday.

The remainder of the council meeting features a light agenda where the council will hold two public hearings to consider how to appropriate about $2.7 million in federal dollars to help people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. The council will also consider approving a masterplan for South Davis Neighborhood Park in southwest Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.