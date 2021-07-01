Santa Rosa councilman laments loss of childhood home to fire

Santa Rosa Councilman Jack Tibbetts raced to his childhood home near Graton on Tuesday afternoon and watched in shock as flames erupted from the windows.

The councilman, who had heard from a neighbor that the house was on fire, looked on with his father, Nick Tibbetts, as the roof collapsed.

The elder Tibbetts, a longtime Santa Rosa political consultant, was out when the fire started, but he came back in time to see firefighters soaking the home where he has lived for the past 45 years.

The white two-story house on Vine Hill Road is “a total loss,” said Jack Tibbetts, 31, who is also the executive director for Sonoma County’s St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“My dad will come live with me in Santa Rosa for the time being,” he said.

A tenant who lived in a granny unit on the bottom floor was also not home when the fire started, but there were two dogs and a cat inside the house at the time, according to the councilman.

One of the dogs, Boone, passed out from inhaling smoke, but firefighters were able to revive it and save both of the canines, he said. The cat died.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire likely originated in a den on the second floor, but the cause of the blaze remained unknown on Thursday, said Graton Fire Chief Bill Bullard.

He said firefighters used roughly 20,000 gallons of water to douse the blaze, which was reported around 3 p.m. and spread into nearby vegetation before it was contained about 90 minutes later.

“We have no idea what started it,” Jack Tibbetts said.

Nick Tibbetts bought the house in 1976 so he could live next door to his best friend, former Congressman Doug Bosco, the councilman said.

Tibbetts, a Democratic Party strategist, served as Bosco’s aide when Bosco was a state lawmaker and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1982 to 1990.

Tibbetts’ house served as a monument to that time, Jack said.

It was “a symbol to my dad and to others of their adventurous youth as young people who upended the Republican establishment in their 20s and went to Sacramento and Washington, D.C. It was also a symbol of being young guys trying their hand at farming chickens, pigs and donkeys,” he said.

The younger Tibbetts called the house “a place I could escape to.”

Growing up on the property, which he moved away from about 12 years ago, Jack would shoot BB guns, drive trucks and have bonfires, he said.

Before the fire, his childhood posters were still stuck to his bedroom walls and some of his clothes were still hung up in a closet. Nearly everything inside the home was destroyed in the blaze, but firefighters pulled family photos down from the wall and left them under a tree in the front yard, Jack said.

“We are so grateful to whoever did that,” he said. “Those photos were the only things we really didn’t want to lose.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.