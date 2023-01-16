Two Santa Rosa residents were arrested on suspicion of drug and firearms offenses after authorities seized multiple firearms and narcotics, according to Santa Rosa police.

Enrique Garcia-Jordan, 26, of Santa Rosa, is accused of narcotics possession with intent to sell and for four suspected gun-related charges, including possession of an assault weapon, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa police.

Cheyanne Whitcomb, 19, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two firearms charges, including carrying a loaded firearm in public when not the registered owner.

A Santa Rosa police officer stopped a Volkswagen Passat with a suspected vehicle code violation at about 1:30 p.m. Friday near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue. The officer said he smelled marijuana as he approached the car and initiated a search of the vehicle, according to police.

A .357 Magnum revolver was found inside a hidden compartment, along with a scale with narcotics residue on it, according to police.

Garcia-Jordan and Whitcomb were arrested at the scene, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kevin Naugle said .

Continuing their investigation, authorities obtained a warrant and conducted a search of Garcia-Jordan’s and Whitcomb’s residence in the 6000 block of Highway 12 Friday evening.

Investigators seized an automatic AR-15 rifle, a .44 Magnum revolver, over 3 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms and a “substantial amount” of three different calibers of ammunition, none of which matched the guns that were found, Naugle said.

Detectives also found a “small amount” of suspected methamphetamine and equipment used in narcotics packaging and sales, including several scales and currency counters, officials said, adding none of the guns were registered to Garcia-Jordan or Whitcomb.

The two were booked into the Sonoma County jail. Garcia-Jordan’s bail was set at $250,000, in addition to an existing $30,000 bail amount that was set in a previous weapons arrest, officials said.

Whitcomb’s bail information was not included in the news release.

