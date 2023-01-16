Santa Rosa couple arrested after police search turns up automatic rifle, multiple pounds of drugs
Two Santa Rosa residents were arrested on suspicion of drug and firearms offenses after authorities seized multiple firearms and narcotics, according to Santa Rosa police.
Enrique Garcia-Jordan, 26, of Santa Rosa, is accused of narcotics possession with intent to sell and for four suspected gun-related charges, including possession of an assault weapon, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa police.
Cheyanne Whitcomb, 19, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two firearms charges, including carrying a loaded firearm in public when not the registered owner.
A Santa Rosa police officer stopped a Volkswagen Passat with a suspected vehicle code violation at about 1:30 p.m. Friday near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue. The officer said he smelled marijuana as he approached the car and initiated a search of the vehicle, according to police.
A .357 Magnum revolver was found inside a hidden compartment, along with a scale with narcotics residue on it, according to police.
Garcia-Jordan and Whitcomb were arrested at the scene, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kevin Naugle said .
Continuing their investigation, authorities obtained a warrant and conducted a search of Garcia-Jordan’s and Whitcomb’s residence in the 6000 block of Highway 12 Friday evening.
Investigators seized an automatic AR-15 rifle, a .44 Magnum revolver, over 3 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms and a “substantial amount” of three different calibers of ammunition, none of which matched the guns that were found, Naugle said.
Detectives also found a “small amount” of suspected methamphetamine and equipment used in narcotics packaging and sales, including several scales and currency counters, officials said, adding none of the guns were registered to Garcia-Jordan or Whitcomb.
The two were booked into the Sonoma County jail. Garcia-Jordan’s bail was set at $250,000, in addition to an existing $30,000 bail amount that was set in a previous weapons arrest, officials said.
Whitcomb’s bail information was not included in the news release.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: