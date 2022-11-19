Santa Rosa couple leaves $2.7 million to Sonoma Land Trust

A late Santa Rosa couple was recognized for bequeathing half of their estate to the Sonoma Land Trust, the organization said Thursday.

The contribution, worth more than $2.7 million, was from Dick and Sharon Schlegeris, outdoor enthusiasts who lived in Santa Rosa’s Oakmont community, according to Sonoma Land Trust, a nonprofit that owns and manages land in Sonoma County.

Sharon Schlegeris died in 2021 and Dick Schlegeris died in January.

“There is no higher compliment than to be included in a person’s legacy and knowing that their love for nature will carry on through our work and mission,” Shannon Nichols, director of philanthropy for the land trust, said in a statement.

The donation, which came in payments throughout the year, was announced Thursday to align with the recognition of the Schlegerises for National Philanthropy Day by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, according to Sonoma Land Trust.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi