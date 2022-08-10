Santa Rosa crash blocks Highway 12

A four-vehicle crash in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning shut down the eastbound lanes on Highway 12 at the Dutton Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured, but at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

