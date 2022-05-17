Santa Rosa crash knocks out power to more than 550 PG&E customers

Hundreds of Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Santa Rosa lost power Monday night after a solo car crash knocked down a power pole at Wallace and Deer Trail roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the CHP traffic website.

The driver of the vehicle took off on foot and was last seen heading north on Wallace, officials said, adding that there was a report that the person possibly had been drinking.

Firefighters also were called to the scene as electrical wires also were downed in the crash.

At the height of the incident more than 550 customers lost power.

As of 10:45 p.m., a portion of Wallace near Dear Trail had been shut down while crews worked to clear the downed power lines and fix the downed pole.

No word on any injuries from the crash.

PG&E expected to have power restored shortly before 11:30 p.m.