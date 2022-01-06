Santa Rosa crash leaves one seriously injured

A driver suffered major injuries after crashing into a utility pole Wednesday night in Santa Rosa.

The collision occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of Yolanda Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the collision involved a small sedan occupied by one person.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were called to the scene and the utility’s outage map indicates at least a few hundred customers in the area lost electricity.

Motorists were advised to avoid the scene of the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

