Santa Rosa crash leaves one seriously injured

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2022, 9:30PM

A driver suffered major injuries after crashing into a utility pole Wednesday night in Santa Rosa.

The collision occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of Yolanda Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the collision involved a small sedan occupied by one person.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were called to the scene and the utility’s outage map indicates at least a few hundred customers in the area lost electricity.

Motorists were advised to avoid the scene of the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

