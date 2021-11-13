Santa Rosa crash leaves one with major injuries

A motorist suffered major injuries in a rollover crash in Santa Rosa Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported about 12:40 p.m. on Petaluma Hill Road near Yolanda Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Firefighters extricated an occupant from the vehicle. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sonoma County firefighters assisted in the response.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi