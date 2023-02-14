Santa Rosa creator of The Real Chamoy, a popular pop-up, opens store

Santa Rosa small business entrepreneur Maricruz Sanchez has already had much success at local pop-up markets selling her product, The Real Chamoy. But, she’s now hoping to translate that success into her own brick-and-mortar shop, which opened earlier this month.

In the back corner of a Dutton Avenue alterations shop, a sign bearing a smiling pig holding a bottle of chamoy that reads, “The Real Chamoy,” directs customers to a small office space Sanchez has transformed into her first store.

Chamoy is a sweet, tart and thick Mexican sauce, which Sanchez makes from scratch from prunes, apricots and hibiscus. It is often used as a rim dip or paired with candy.

Sanchez began making her own chamoy after she bought some in Los Angeles. After returning to Sonoma County, she realized she couldn’t find any locally made versions of the confection.

“I don’t want to say it feels like I made it — because I feel like I haven’t made it... (I’m) not even 25% of where I want to be, but it makes me so happy to be here,” she said.

Since she started selling in 2019, she has grown a loyal following of customers who patronized her pop-ups at various venues across the county: SoCo Market, the Yard and Mitote Food Park, to name a few.

And, though, she has her own space now, she said she still intends to continue to sell at markets across the county.

Her new permanent space is representative of Sanchez’s community-minded approach to business.

Recently, a woman walked in holding a pair of pants in need of alteration as her daughter scoped shelves of chamoy-covered candies: peach rings, sour strips, gummy bears, and more. A minifridge Sanchez stationed in the back corner kept containers of chamoy cool as merchandise hung steps away.

In the few minutes the woman and here daughter were in, Sanchez offered to tell the owner of the alteration shop, who had just stepped out, that a customer was looking for her.

“The sun comes out for everyone,” Sanchez said in Spanish, implying that everyone can succeed.

While the Santa Rosa store offers only chamoy, chamoy-covered candies, kits, and merchandise, Sanchez’s pop-ups will also feature hot snacks and her “micheaguas” – fresh, fruit-infused waters with a chamoy rim. She also plans to sell bottled “micheaguas” at her store.

I just had a great chat with Maricruz Sanchez from The Real Chamoy. This week she opened a shop at 1040 N Dutton Ave in Santa Rosa where she sells homemade chamoy and candies. And, yes, she will still sell her popular aguas frescas, chamoy rim dips and snacks at local pop ups! pic.twitter.com/qZUqLa28JT — J. Sawhney (@sawhney_media) February 9, 2023

“I feel like the pop-ups are my big thing and I still want to enjoy that,” she said.

She intends to continue a tradition of bringing the Easter bunny to pop-ups the month before Easter where families can take pictures for free.

“I know sometimes I didn’t have money to take my daughter” to get pictures of Santa or the Easter bunny, she said. “So now you come to a pop-up and you get your picture,” she said. She added that she’ll post dates online for in-store Easter bunny appearances.

Though she just moved in, she said by the end of this month her shop will move to two larger rooms next to her current location with more space for storage and decor.

“Honestly, it feels amazing. It honestly feels like a dream…. I was telling my husband, damn, we’re here. We’re here,” she said.

She wants to expand access to her products and she said she’s in talks to sell chamoy and chamoy-covered candies at stores in Rohnert Park and Windsor. Currently, customers can find her products at the Pink Nopal in Petaluma.

Whether it’s telling people where they can find her products or responding to messages, “I want people to know I’m there,” she said.

She is open to suggestions from customers and tries to accommodate requests that she doesn’t find appetizing, like pickles in chamoy.

“To this day, I love what I do. I can be here all day, every day. I still go home and make stuff after here because I still enjoy and love what I do.”

The Real Chamoy is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday inside Dayani Alterations, 1040 N. Dutton Ave. in Santa Rosa. You can reach her on Instagram @TheRealChamoy, or online at therealchamoy.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.