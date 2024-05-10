Charges filed against naked Santa Rosa burglary suspect

A Santa Rosa man is scheduled to be arraigned May 23 to face allegations he broke into a home and put on a victim’s pants before being arrested naked.

Ronald Rutherford Jr., 45, was charged Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court with one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to court records.

If convicted on the felony charge, he would face a tougher sentence because of previous arrests and convictions.

Those include felony convictions of battery and obstructing police in November 2015, and possession of a forged document in December 2003. He also has convictions in multiple misdemeanor cases.

Rutherford has been released on bail and is expected to appear this month before Sonoma County Judge Laura Passaglia, records show.

It was not immediately clear if Rutherford had an attorney.

He’s suspected of entering a home in the 1100 block of Yuba Drive about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner called authorities after coming home and finding Rutherford, officials said. The suspect was in a closet and wearing the homeowner’s pants.

Rutherford is suspected of running away while wearing the pants and leaving his own clothes and shoes behind.

He took off the pants at some point, and investigators found him naked on a neighbor’s roof, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested shortly after coming down from the roof.

Officials said surveillance footage from nearby property shows Rutherford leaving another yard wearing the clothes left at the victim’s home.

Investigators also found the pants he is believed to have taken off during the chase.

