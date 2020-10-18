Santa Rosa cruise memorializes Andy Lopez, calls for police reform

Several dozen vehicles caravanned through Santa Rosa on Saturday in memory of Andy Lopez, the 13-year-old Santa Rosa boy who was shot dead seven years ago by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy.

The Cruise for Andy, which memorialized Lopez and others who have died at the hands of law enforcement, began in the parking lot of the former Kmart near Coffey Park, proceeded down Mendocino Avenue to downtown and ended in Roseland.

“We don’t want Andy to be forgotten,” said event organizer Tavy Tornado, who runs the activist group Love & Light.

The caravan made a brief stop at a CVS parking lot on Mendocino after a 1968 Impala began to overheat during the route. About 75 vehicles took part, several of them displaying signs of support for Measure P, the ballot measure that would strengthen the office of the law enforcement auditor that was established in the week of Lopez’s death.

"It’s empowering. I feel like I can finally use my voice," said Rowan Dalbey, 19, who said she voted early, as she decorated her car with support for the ballot measure.

Lopez was carrying an airsoft gun designed to resemble an assault rifle when he was shot in southwest Santa Rosa on Oct. 22, 2013, by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who said he mistook the teen’s BB gun for an actual weapon. The vacant lot near where Lopez was shot is now Andy’s Unity Park.