Santa Rosa cuts business fees, parking charges to ease some financial pressure

Santa Rosa, anticipating the eventual relaxation of pandemic restrictions, made it a little bit cheaper this month to serve customers outside, host a fitness class in a park and park downtown to shop.

The City Council with little discussion unanimously agreed to reduce, waive or refund several assorted business fees near the end of its Dec. 15 meeting, the final such session of the year.

The regulatory changes are meant to cut minor costs for struggling enterprises, especially downtown restaurants and physical fitness centers and instructors.

“It is the sincere desire to do whatever we can to stabilize and salvage, in any way, those businesses that are especially hard-hit by the pandemic and the job those businesses support, and that’s what led us to this next step,” Raissa de la Rosa, the city’s director of economic development, said at the Dec. 15 meeting.

Normally, if a business wants to expand indoor operations to its outdoor space or onto public ground, it needs Santa Rosa’s permission, which the city grants through building and encroachment permits. This is to give the city an avenue to ensure that a business operating outside its normal blueprint is doing so safely, according to city staff.

The city typically charges about $650 for building permits and $128 for encroachment permits associated with outdoor dining areas, according to city data. The Dec. 15 vote will waive future fees and refund about 20 outdoor dining permits.

The council’s vote extended a set of lower parking fees, with the first hour free in garages, free garage parking between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m., and waived meter reservation fees for outdoor seating and shopping sites that have expanded into streets. However, parking manager Kim Nadeau said, rates at most metered spots would return to $1 per hour after previously being reduced to 75 cents per hour.

The permit for park use, meanwhile, involves an 80% discount for applicants who cite financial hardship due to the pandemic. The current fee of $25 for park events of 25 people or fewer would be cut to $5, said Jeff Tibbetts, a city recreation supervisor.

“The goal is that we can assist the businesses who need assistance in keeping their head above water,” Tibbetts said, “and giving them another alternative option of conducting their business out of the parks.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.