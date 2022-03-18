Subscribe

Santa Rosa CVS robbery suspect arrested after chase

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2022, 8:39PM
Authorities arrested a suspect in a CVS robbery Thursday evening following a chase that began in Santa Rosa and ended in Petaluma.

The robbery was reported at a CVS store at Steele Lane and Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A vehicle pursuit began at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and it concluded in the 2500 block of Petaluma Boulevard South in Petaluma.

CVS was open Thursday night while police investigated the incident. Few customers were present.

Police say the robbery and chase are being investigated and other details weren’t immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

