Securing a permanent housing situation is often the hardest step for formerly homeless people. Once that housing is secured, the final thing to consider is how to decorate or furnish the space.

But Santa Rosa nonprofit Inspired Spaces Foundation has helped take the weight off by donating its time to assist people with turning that new house into a home.

The foundation was started in 2021 by Inspired Spaces Design CEO Natasha Stocker, who wanted to find a way to use her skills as an interior designer to give back to the community.

She also wanted to find a way to keep thrown out furniture from hotels or vacation homes from hitting the landfill. Usually, these pieces of furniture have a few small scratches or need slight touch-ups before they are ready to be used.

“I kept thinking about how many people would love to have these things,” said Stocker, who also serves as executive director of the foundation. “It feels really good to give people a space that’s truly them.”

The foundation works with The Living Room, a Sonoma County nonprofit that serves women and children who are experiencing or at risk of becoming unhoused.

The Living Room refers clients to Inspired Spaces, where Michelle Frydenlund, a cabinet designer at Inspired Spaces Design and Stocker’s partner at the foundation, interviews them about what they would like for their home.

Stocker and the foundation design team comb through their collection of furniture in their storeroom to pick out different pieces to complement each other in the home.

Sometimes, the foundation will have to buy new essentials, like mattresses, sheets and towels, but most of the furniture is donated or picked up at estate sales or from various properties being vacated.

“We find out what kind of colors they like, what their design style is and what makes them feel safe and secure,” Stocker said. “A lot of times, we’ll ask if they have photos and we’ll have those blown up and framed so the space feels more tailored to each client.”

Stocker said the foundation has helped furnish between 30-40 homes since its establishment.

Living Room housing manager Annie Valentine said the foundation has been life-changing for residents and said many of its clients live in their permanent space without furniture.

“They really go the extra mile to create a customized room for someone who’s never had their own space,” Valentine said. “Having Inspired Spaces do that for (our clients) has been hugely impactful.”

Madeline, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, and her son had been kicked out of her Fairfield home in 2021 and were struggling to find a place to stay.

She called multiple shelters but didn’t have luck finding a space until she was connected with staff at The Living Room, where she was able to find work and move into an apartment.

Madeline was then connected with the Inspired Spaces Foundation, which fully furnished her new apartment — for no charge.

“Having an interior design company design my apartment is something I never imagined I would be able to do,” Madeline said in a statement.

“As my son put it, ‘Now this place really feels like a home,’ and I am forever grateful.”

Right now, the foundation only can take one client at a time every two weeks and has a growing waitlist.

The foundation always accepts donations of used or gently used furniture. Items that require minor repairs, like a new paint job or broken piece glued back on, are accepted.

Dressers and small dining tables are two of the first pieces needed when it comes to furnishing a space.

Stocker has plans to expand the program and bring on more volunteers, as well as hosting events to raise money for the foundation.

“We’re just all volunteers and I put my own money into it so now we actually have to build (the foundation) up,” Stocker said. “Every person, every child deserves a safe and beautiful place to be.”

