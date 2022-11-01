— Experience: Active in the Sonoma State University Alumni Association, nonprofit groups, including the Santa Rosa Rotary Club, and her homeowners association.

The hotly contested race to represent northeast Santa Rosa on the City Council has drawn more money than other city races across the county this election cycle and seen a spike of outside spending in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

The two frontrunners in the District 4 race, incumbent Victoria Fleming and retired firefighter Terry Sanders, reported bringing in a total of about $40,000 in contributions in the most recent funding haul, adding to their already large war chests. They’ve amassed more than $122,000 to date.

Independent spending in favor of Fleming by labor groups and by public safety interests in support of Sanders has amounted to an additional $65,000 on mailers, digital advertisements and on-the-ground canvassing in the final stretch of the election.

And it’s likely not done as candidates make a last push to reach voters.

The race is one of the most expensive local races since 2016 when six candidates running for four at-large council seats raked in about a half-million dollars in individual contributions and independent expenditures.

Political observers say the District 4 contest could decide the balance of power on the seven-member City Council with Fleming being part of a more progressive majority that has held power in recent years and Sanders aligning with more moderate-to-conservative interests.

Small business owner Henry Huang and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, also are running in the race. Their campaigns have been lower profile and are mostly self-financed.

The northeastern district includes Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, the Junior College and McDonald Avenue neighborhoods. The district is home to 25,296 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

Fleming’s campaign brought in just under $19,400 from 85 contributions between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22, the last day of the preelection reporting period, and she spent about $24,872. She had $11,558 on hand going into the general election.

In addition to $500 contributions from various labor groups representing nurses to electrical workers, Fleming received financial support from elected officials and local executives, including:

$100 from Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins

$100 from Rohnert Park Council member Gerard Giudice

$100 from former Rohnert Park Council member Gina Belforte

$500 from District Attorney-elect Carla Rodriguez

$500 from John Mullineaux, chief operating officer of the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation

Fleming previously received $500 contributions each from campaigns representing U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, state Sen. Mike McGuire and Supervisor Susan Gorin.

To date, Fleming has brought in $61,171 and spent $43,422, according to her latest campaign finance report filed Sept. 27.

Fleming’s campaign has seen a boost from independent spending by the political arm of the Teamsters Local 665.

Working People for Victoria Fleming for Santa Rosa City Council has raised $48,700 from contributions from the North Bay Labor Council and other labor groups and spent more than $44,000 on literature, digital banner ads and canvassing.

In the latest funding haul, Sanders’ campaign raised $21,998 from 71 contributions and spent $24,364.

His contributions include $500 from former Santa Rosa Mayor Scott Bartley and $200 from Dorothy Beattie, who ran against Fleming in 2018 and serves as Sanders’ campaign treasurer. He also received contributions from several business leaders and groups including:

$150 from Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber

$250 from developer Hugh Futrell

$500 from Vic Trione of Vimark Vineyard Management

$500 from the California Real Estate PAC

$500 from North Bay Leadership Council

Sanders has brought in about $61,300 since the start of the election cycle and spent $47,065. He had $14,245 going into the next reporting period.

Prior contributions include $500 each from the associations representing Santa Rosa police officers and managers and Sonoma County Alliance.

Independent expenditures in support of Sanders are being funded by public safety groups.

The Committee for a Safer Santa Rosa, Supporting Terry Sanders for City Council, has raised $25,000 from the Santa Rosa Police Officers Association PAC, Santa Rosa Police Department Management Association PAC, the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and IAFF Local 1401, the firefighters union.

The groups have spent upward of $21,500 on signs, mailers, a text message campaign and online ads.

