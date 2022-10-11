Santa Rosa District 4 candidates weigh in on homelessness, housing affordability, vacation rentals and more

— Experience: Santa Rosa City Council since 2018. Previously served on various community and nonprofit boards, including the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women and League of Women Voters.

As ballots land in voters’ mailboxes, candidates in the four-way race to represent Santa Rosa’s District 4 sounded off on how they’d address pressing citywide issues and tackle needs in their own district.

Incumbent Victoria Fleming, retired firefighter Terry Sanders, small business owner Henry Huang and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, are running to represent the northeastern district that includes Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, the Junior College and McDonald Avenue neighborhoods. The district is home to 25,296 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

Political observers say the race is the most consequential of the four city races on the Nov. 8 ballot and could decide the balance of power on the seven-member council.

Two front-runners, Fleming and Sanders, have attracted some of the most high-profile support in the race and brought in the largest share of campaign contributions.

Two other council seats are up for grabs as incumbents John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm retire, and appointee Dianna MacDonald is running unopposed to retain a fourth seat.

Altogether, nine people are vying for the four seats. The Press Democrat sent questionnaires Sept. 30 to the full field, seeking answers on a range of citywide and district-based issues.

The questionnaires, organized by district, are publishing this week in print and online, pressdemocrat.com/election2022.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

To see which district you live in, go here.

Housing construction and affordability

The state has made a push to force local governments to facilitate development of housing, especially affordable housing, to meet higher quotas. What role do you think city government plays in developing housing and, if elected, what specifically would you seek or support to spur construction and reach housing goals?

Fleming: As the agency that plans and approves development we know three things are necessary to getting a project to completion: time, certainty, and cost. To that end, I have worked with my council colleagues to make housing a priority goal, resulting in concrete policies and funding decisions that have laid the groundwork for current and future housing production. The council has taken the proactive step of creating the Downtown Station Area Specific Plan to make this type of beneficial development ministerial and therefore more time and cost certain. We have eliminated certain impact fees for building above three stories in downtown encouraging density and additional units. We increased allowable height for housing construction in the downtown core and moved to a more flexible Floor Area Ratio to address barriers developers were facing when building on infill sites. In addition, we updated the density bonus and our inclusionary policy to support downtown development for all income levels in mixed income multifamily buildings. and also need to bring funding to the table. This means actively pursuing Infill and Infrastructure Grants, and funding and supporting the Renewal Enterprise District that has provided gap-funding to over 600 units that were struggling with costs to move forward. Going forward there are many more things we can do such as developing more specific plans, positioning projects in the downtown planning area for infill grants and reducing red tape where development makes sense along transit corridors and in high resource areas.

Huang: Municipal governments should have a say in how housing is developed and try to encourage development of housing by reducing impact fees and creating ways for developers to get projects approved faster. Santa Rosa needs to develop a more robust objective design standards which would also address safety. Santa Rosa takes $52,000 in fees to build a home, compared to Sebastopol’s charge of $31,000, according to the Grand Jury’s report. An extra $21,000 money burden is inconsistent with the housing goals. We also need a focus on infill and density, especially for any housing in our downtown core. More people living downtown creates a more robust downtown (with free parking of course!)

Sanders: The City Council plays a key role in shaping housing policy, and facilitating the approval of new housing, with most housing in recent years targeted toward low-and-middle income levels. The General Plan focuses almost entirely on housing development downtown and infill in other more urban areas of the city. These are important areas to focus on, but we need housing of all types and so many units that we should not forget about developable areas within the city’s urban growth boundaries and sphere of influence such as the Bellevue Annexation area. Other factors to consider to spur even more of the housing we need: development impact fee reform through AB 602, which will reduce fees charged on smaller housing units, and more Planning and Building Department staff that can create operational efficiencies to process the many residential construction applications in the pipeline. Together, these policies will incentivize the construction of more of the affordably-priced housing we need (beyond Assembly Bill 602, financing deed-restricted affordable housing enables more projects to “pencil” between tax credits and loan programs), and with additional staff, we can improve the pace of getting projects approved and shovel-ready.