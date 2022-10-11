Subscribe

Santa Rosa District 4 candidates weigh in on homelessness, housing affordability, vacation rentals and more

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2022, 9:28AM
District 4 Candidates at a Glance

Victoria Fleming

— Age: 41

— Profession: Licensed clinical social worker.

— Experience: Santa Rosa City Council since 2018. Previously served on various community and nonprofit boards, including the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women and League of Women Voters.

Henry Huang

— Age: 52

— Profession: Small business owner, certified public accountant, attorney and real estate broker.

— Experience: Serves on the Santa Rosa Cultural Heritage Board and is involved with the Redwood Empire Chinese Association.

Terry Sanders

— Age: 53

— Profession: Retired firefighter, Oakland Fire Department.

— Experience: Board of directors of the Wednesday Night Market.

Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari

— Age: 73

— Profession: Retired education and health professional.

— Experience: Active in the Sonoma State University Alumni Association, nonprofit groups, including the Santa Rosa Rotary Club, and her homeowners association.

As ballots land in voters’ mailboxes, candidates in the four-way race to represent Santa Rosa’s District 4 sounded off on how they’d address pressing citywide issues and tackle needs in their own district.

Incumbent Victoria Fleming, retired firefighter Terry Sanders, small business owner Henry Huang and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, are running to represent the northeastern district that includes Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, the Junior College and McDonald Avenue neighborhoods. The district is home to 25,296 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

Political observers say the race is the most consequential of the four city races on the Nov. 8 ballot and could decide the balance of power on the seven-member council.

Two front-runners, Fleming and Sanders, have attracted some of the most high-profile support in the race and brought in the largest share of campaign contributions.

Two other council seats are up for grabs as incumbents John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm retire, and appointee Dianna MacDonald is running unopposed to retain a fourth seat.

Altogether, nine people are vying for the four seats. The Press Democrat sent questionnaires Sept. 30 to the full field, seeking answers on a range of citywide and district-based issues.

The questionnaires, organized by district, are publishing this week in print and online, pressdemocrat.com/election2022.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

To see which district you live in, go here.

Housing construction and affordability

The state has made a push to force local governments to facilitate development of housing, especially affordable housing, to meet higher quotas. What role do you think city government plays in developing housing and, if elected, what specifically would you seek or support to spur construction and reach housing goals?

Fleming: As the agency that plans and approves development we know three things are necessary to getting a project to completion: time, certainty, and cost. To that end, I have worked with my council colleagues to make housing a priority goal, resulting in concrete policies and funding decisions that have laid the groundwork for current and future housing production. The council has taken the proactive step of creating the Downtown Station Area Specific Plan to make this type of beneficial development ministerial and therefore more time and cost certain. We have eliminated certain impact fees for building above three stories in downtown encouraging density and additional units. We increased allowable height for housing construction in the downtown core and moved to a more flexible Floor Area Ratio to address barriers developers were facing when building on infill sites. In addition, we updated the density bonus and our inclusionary policy to support downtown development for all income levels in mixed income multifamily buildings. and also need to bring funding to the table. This means actively pursuing Infill and Infrastructure Grants, and funding and supporting the Renewal Enterprise District that has provided gap-funding to over 600 units that were struggling with costs to move forward. Going forward there are many more things we can do such as developing more specific plans, positioning projects in the downtown planning area for infill grants and reducing red tape where development makes sense along transit corridors and in high resource areas.

Huang: Municipal governments should have a say in how housing is developed and try to encourage development of housing by reducing impact fees and creating ways for developers to get projects approved faster. Santa Rosa needs to develop a more robust objective design standards which would also address safety. Santa Rosa takes $52,000 in fees to build a home, compared to Sebastopol’s charge of $31,000, according to the Grand Jury’s report. An extra $21,000 money burden is inconsistent with the housing goals. We also need a focus on infill and density, especially for any housing in our downtown core. More people living downtown creates a more robust downtown (with free parking of course!)

Sanders: The City Council plays a key role in shaping housing policy, and facilitating the approval of new housing, with most housing in recent years targeted toward low-and-middle income levels. The General Plan focuses almost entirely on housing development downtown and infill in other more urban areas of the city. These are important areas to focus on, but we need housing of all types and so many units that we should not forget about developable areas within the city’s urban growth boundaries and sphere of influence such as the Bellevue Annexation area. Other factors to consider to spur even more of the housing we need: development impact fee reform through AB 602, which will reduce fees charged on smaller housing units, and more Planning and Building Department staff that can create operational efficiencies to process the many residential construction applications in the pipeline. Together, these policies will incentivize the construction of more of the affordably-priced housing we need (beyond Assembly Bill 602, financing deed-restricted affordable housing enables more projects to “pencil” between tax credits and loan programs), and with additional staff, we can improve the pace of getting projects approved and shovel-ready.

Shamsavari: Since affordable housing has been the priority, the city of Santa Rosa has been awarded under the Project Homekey program, which has funded five areas for development in Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park as well as two designated sites in Santa Rosa. I would support the city’s Planning and Economic Development Department by working directly with them on looking at the contracts to build for saving money as I am experienced in reducing construction contracts therefore make recommendations, help move the project to completion in a timely manner as required by law.

Homelessness

Data from February’s point in time homeless count showed overall homelessness in Sonoma County grew by 5% and a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness. What additional steps does the city need to take to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness and get those people more help? How do you balance meeting needs of unhoused residents with concerns from residents and businesses about camping and safety?

Fleming: The way I see it is that the main drivers of homelessness ultimately come down to a lack of upstream investment in housing, workforce training, and education. Investing in supports for parents, like child care and universal basic income, reduces childhood trauma and adverse psychological outcomes which lower lifelong earning power and impair access to housing. It is, therefore, essential that we work in tandem with our county, state, education and nonprofit partners to bring services to communities to disrupt the cycle of homelessness before it starts. Within these same partnerships lie the solutions to chronic homelessness. What struck me about the Point In Time Count is that where, as a community, with state and federal funding, we have chosen to invest in child and family homelessness, we have been able to make significant impacts. Clearly, we need to focus next on chronic homelessness most seen in populations with severe and persistent mental illness (SPMI) and substance abuse and addiction. For the last 20 years I have worked with individuals experiencing homelessness, SPMI, and substance abuse and dependence. It is through an evidence-based lens that I approach this problem. To this end what we need to do is invest in rebuilding our community care system which was dismantled in the 1960s. For the first time the State of California is just beginning to get serious about paying to rebuild this system of care. I believe that my partnerships with our state-elected officials will help to advocate for the financial resources we need to address chronic homelessness.

Huang: We need non-police officer boots on the ground directing homeless people to the resources they need. Of course, many in the homeless community simply refuse the services offered them, for a variety of reasons. While unfortunate, that is also a fact. As a city we should attempt to help all, and focus on those who accept our help. I think the concerns of our residents and businesses should take precedence, as a homeowner, and business owner, while I have tremendous sympathy for the homeless and want to help as much as possible, we also need to respect the rights and safety of those who work and live in our city.

Sanders: Despite a 550% increase in spending on homelessness services in the last two years — chronic homelessness is up 43%! This shows us that despite all the efforts made to alleviate homelessness, the crisis is only getting worse. A big part of this is recognizing that there’s a large contingency of homeless individuals with mental health and substance abuse issues that no amount of money, or offers of service, will cure. Sadly, because of this, we need to revisit the hands-off approach of compassion and the outsized influence of the “housing first” model, and realistically, consider a tougher love approach for those who neither seek or accept help to reduce chronic homelessness. I am hopeful that Caritas Village will help, yet at the same time, remain concerned about the concentration of homeless services in our downtown I will listen to concerned citizens and explore solutions, seeking a departure from current policies. The system is broken, and we need to take a serious look at the policy shortcomings of this growing crisis.

Shamsavari: I would provide service for the homeless tenants in the designated affordable housing and would draft, with support of my strong network, public policy that addresses mental health for residents of Section H housing. Launch the needs assessments of businesses with update on progress reports. I would rely on many investors who will support me as this has been my strength in the past. Working with our community nonprofits and law enforcement to build alliances, calling the project a good will campaign, would bring people together that share common ideas as well as motivate investors to make financial contributions.

City spending

Though the current fiscal year 2022 budget was boosted by robust tax revenue projections and one-time funding, city officials estimate more than a $1 million deficit in future years as some of those one-time funds dry up and the city sees sharp increases in salaries and benefits, among other costs. What areas of the budget would you look at to firm up the city’s financial footing? Where is the city overspending and are there areas that are underfunded?

Fleming: The city has two specific things we have done as a council to shore up our finances so that we can fund our priorities without depending on one-time funds. The first is our 115 Trust, which allows us to safely invest in paying down our pension liabilities which will eventually free up millions of dollars for parks, roads and public safety. The second is investment in downtown development. Studies commissioned by the city have shown streamlining dense development in our city center will increase our tax basis and reduce the cost of service to those areas. ook at the construction and feel confident that in five years downtown will be vibrant and bustling, creating a very strong revenue stream for the City of Santa Rosa. Every year we make difficult decisions on how to fund programs and services important to the community with limited funds. The two areas that need additional attention based on community feedback I have received are code enforcement and park maintenance. People really want our public spaces to reflect the pride we have in our community and they also really want quality of life issues addressed in a timely manner.

Huang: As a licensed CPA for 31 years, I rely upon the validity of independent audit reports, and think the council should focus more on validated financial results. Projected deficits are inconsistent with audited results, so the first step is to determine whether and to what extent the city actually has a “structural budget deficit.” Audited revenues beat original budget estimates, and audited expenditures were lower than original budget for each of the five years prior to the pandemic. The city has not experienced a budget shortfall in any of the last ten budget years. Audited revenues exceeded original budget estimates by $64.4 million for the five years prior to the pandemic, an average annual difference of $12.9 million; and audited expenditures were better than budget by $19.6 million, an average annual savings of $3.9 million. Combined, for a “normal budget year” audited revenues and expenditures beat original budget projections by $16.8 million per year.

Sanders: Executive pay, from department head salaries to the salaries of the City Council itself, need to be controlled, not expanded upon. We must also look at General Fund appropriations to homelessness, with billions in state funds on the table that should preclude us from further increasing discretionary spending on homelessness services. We have two underfunded priorities right now: street repair and repaving, and an understaffed Planning and Building Department. The city spent more than $300,000 on bollards on Courthouse Square and tens of thousands more on consultants, studies, marketing, and other non-essential, intangible city desires, not needs. Part of the solution to looming budget deficits is reminding the City Council that they are not just policymakers, but stewards of our tax dollars.

Shamsavari: I would like to promote cost savings on our general spending without needing to take it out of the retirement funds of the employees that have worked all their lives providing services in this city. Indications are that we may be headed toward a recession. My idea would be to review and streamline expenses that are generally allocated for city maintenance such as water electricity, gas, accounting, insurance costs. I would look for federal and state funds that are not being tapped to bring the city’s deficit from red to black, and nonprofits to invite volunteer help cutting maintenance expenses.

Downtown and economic development

Some businesses are still struggling to bounce back from pandemic impacts and are now face staffing shortages and rising cost of goods. There are many shuttered storefronts downtown. How would you improve the health of downtown and what do you envision for the future of the area?

Fleming: Streamlining development in the downtown as we did in our Downtown Station Area Specific Plan is key to realizing the housing density needed to support our downtown businesses. I prioritized funding the Renewal Enterprise District and have been on that board for over three years where we have successfully identified over 600 units to complete funding for. Additionally, I successfully lobbied with the RED and the Press Democrat Editorial Board for our fair share of Low Income Tax Credit allocations. This has led to 1,440 plus units currently being built or in the development pipeline in the next 12 months. In addition to housing, it is critical that we continue to identify creative incentives, programs and support for our businesses as we recover from the past few years. This includes codifying outdoor dining, piloting new programs such as liquor license library and tenant improvement incentives, and supporting incubators in underutilized buildings. Finally, our workforce is critical in our recovery and providing support downtown through the development of new and extended hour child care options, grocery, and services. These human and infrastructure components will be an important part of the recovery solution as well as enhance the quality of life for our residents that work, live and play downtown.

Huang: I would start by making all parking in downtown Santa Rosa free for the first two hours to encourage customers to visit downtown again. Downtown also needs more of a police presence to make young families with children and the elderly feel safe about coming downtown again. We also need to manage the homeless problem better downtown. Most people now avoid the square because of all the loitering. Once more people start coming back to downtown, the storefronts will get leased. Leased/occupied storefronts will discourage homeless from congregating in front of the empty stores. Homeless just want to be left alone and do not want to be a spectacle. I would also take the empty storefronts as an opportunity to reinvent Santa Rosa. For example, we can easily become a wine tasting destination if we are able to get 5-7 wineries to open tasting rooms downtown at about the same time. If only one or two wineries open, the tasting room idea will likely fail. As a councilman I will personally approach the different wineries in Sonoma County to pitch my idea for downtown. The winery idea can easily be substituted for distilleries or any other industries. We just need to make sure we have a critical mass. Workers getting $15 an hour, and giving $1.50 to park, leave. People paying $700 in rent, and $150 to park, move out; not up. Empty parking spaces are a liability; not an asset. Look. Listen. Improve. Empty storefronts tell potential businesses to look elsewhere.

Sanders: Earlier this summer, I went door-to-door to meet with our downtown businesses. Homelessness ranks high on business owners’ list of concerns, as does the lack of foot traffic outside of normal business hours when office buildings draw people downtown. The promising outlook and pursuit of medium-to-high density, transit-oriented infill development will breathe new life into downtown over the next 5-10 years, with many projects offering 100+ units and with that, the likelihood of hundreds of new residents living downtown from just one new project. This will create the live-work environment that’s often cited as a utopian goal, but not practical in much of Santa Rosa, which is spread out, and was largely developed in the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s, when car was king and public transit and multi-modal transportation options were not talked about and prioritized like they are today.

Shamsavari: I feel it would be a boost to the business community to enlist the support of outside businesses in the downtown area to promote Santa Rosa hotels and wineries. This might help attract visitors from all over the world to come to the wine region and experience beautiful downtown Santa Rosa. A courtesy bus shuttle could provide service as is commonly the practice in other destination areas. I would like to see an outdoor theater for the community that can rekindle the spirit of Santa Rosa and emphasize American traditions, such as antique cars, popcorn, and hotdogs, in addition to our internationally famous beer, Pliny the Elder and Pliny the Younger. I would promote safe practices of hand washing, mask wearing and clean streets.

Public safety

The Santa Rosa Police Department has reported an uptick in violent crime in Santa Rosa and continues to see issues with ghost guns and sideshows. It comes as the city seeks to renew a quarter-cent tax that helps fund public safety and violence prevention programs. Do you support the continuation of the quarter-cent tax that helps fund public safety and violence prevention programs (Measure H) and what initiatives would you like to see to address public safety needs in the community?

Fleming: I do support Measure H as it has been an asset to our community and losing it while we are experiencing an uptick in crime, fires, and need for programming for children would be very concerning. As mentioned above, I support allocating additional resources to childcare, parks and recreation as a means to prevent violence and build healthy communities that draw fewer interventions later in time.

Huang: As a council, it is our job to ensure that our police department has the resources they need. We hire a police chief, and officers, for a reason. I place my trust in our chief and department to create initiatives to reduce crime in Santa Rosa, it’s my job to give them the resources to make that happen. Yes, I’m in favor of a continuation of the tax, we can’t tie the hands of our department.

Sanders: As a 23-year firefighter who was a first responder myself until my retirement this year, I fully support the renewal of Measure H. I’m endorsed by the Santa Rosa Police Officers Association and Santa Rosa Firefighters, because they know I have firsthand knowledge, and real-world experience, working and collaborating with public safety personnel. Sideshows are a growing issue, and the rollout of some Botts’ Dots in areas like Roseland and the West End are great starts, but we need more of them. We also need to crack down on illegal sideshows, using technology (utilizing cameras in public and private places, drone technology, etc.) and increased enforcement to find those who participate in sideshows but flee before law enforcement arrives. Another area where we need to do better: graffiti abatement. Up until recently, we had city staff dedicated to graffiti abatement, but no longer. I would advocate for revived funding on this issue. It reduces blight, as well as the influence of gangs through the encrypted messages often cited using graffiti.

Shamsavari: I fully support the continuation of the police departments’ neighborhood watch program, and I want to expand and implement it as it has worked in the past. Yes, I support the quarter cent tax increase.

Council member pay

The issue of council pay could go before voters in 2024 after a resident-led committee proposed amending the City Charter to tie pay to the area median income. The proposal would give council members and the mayor a roughly sevenfold raise. Would you support raising pay? Why or why not?

Fleming: I believe it is misleading to suggest paying council members two-thirds of Area Median Income, roughly 66K/year, is a sevenfold raise. While technically true, it unfairly insinuates that should the voters decide in 2024 to pay the City Council, that the council would then somehow be extravagantly compensated for their efforts. The time and dedication it takes to serve the community on the City Council and address the complex issues the city is facing is a substantial task. It is not about money, otherwise people really interested in making it would do something else. It is about making sure that people other than retirees and the independently wealthy can choose to serve their community and that the community can have their choice of servants from a broad swath of applicants with various backgrounds and experiences. It is important to remember that a large and diverse group of Santa Rosans from very broad political and personal backgrounds participated in the Charter Review Committee and settled on this proposal through a public and democratic process. I support their recommendation in the hopes it will not only bring diversity but prevent people from leaving in the middle of their terms.

Huang: I am against paying council members. This is a public service that a person is giving back to their community.

Sanders: I oppose increasing Council pay. I am in this for Santa Rosans and our community. I believe increasing council member pay, when our streets are crumbling, when we can’t fully staff our Planning and Building Department, when we cut funding for graffiti removal, when we haven’t even cleaned up blight in parks and public right-of-ways in Fountaingrove and other areas five years after the Tubbs Fire, is unacceptable. I can’t fathom increasing council member pay with so many unfunded and underfunded needs in our city and budget deficits on the horizon. While I will respect the decision of voters should this appear on the ballot, public service should be focused on serving the greater good. A seven-fold pay increase for council members doesn’t sit well with me — it seems self-serving, and does not reflect my values — which is to put the many needs of Santa Rosans ahead of my own needs.

Shamsavari: I would support raise for the city employees if we have secured additional funding from other sources. (Shamsavari later clarified that she would not support raises for elected officials “until they can obtain other fund sources to secure their raise.”)

Community engagement

How you plan to engage residents, particularly an increasingly diverse constituency, and involve them in the decision-making process?

Fleming: Over the years, pre-COVID, we recognized that to be effective and to ensure the public has the opportunity to participate in government, we need to go to places where our community is, not requiring the residents to come to the Council Chambers on a Tuesday night. This was highlighted in how the city engaged the community during the annexation of Roseland, the development of the specific plan and our listening sessions which led to the Community Empowerment Plan. During COVID, we found the value in being able to reach a broader cross section of our community via Zoom and I am interested to see how we can harness technology to engage the public. It is my experience that we do not have enough interest in local government and that it starts at a young age. If re-elected I plan to go to elementary schools with my council colleagues and invite young people into the Council Chambers so that we can develop an interest in local government in our future voters.

Huang: Being the first Asian person on council, I would definitely add diversity to an already diverse council. Chinese people have been in Santa Rosa for over 150 years. As an American of Chinese descent, who is bicultural and bilingual, I will be able to offer a different perspective in how the city and community should deal with different issues. When we bravely learn about historical inequities, we gain the freedom to see, hear and speak to today’s inequities that are propped up by time, economic momentum, inherited perceptions, and are governmental structure. As a leader, I like to get the opinion of as many people as possible before I make the decision with the group. Being a leader who encourages input, I will have regular community office hours where all Santa Rosans can talk to me about the important issues of the day.

Sanders: I worked as a firefighter for 23 years — helping people and engaging with them is in my blood. For months, I’ve been going door-to-door, meeting 4th District residents, downtown business owners, and anyone else who is willing to meet and share their concerns. I’ve kept an open-door policy as a candidate for City Council, and will remain accessible to anyone and everyone in our community in the years ahead. While it is not a focal selling point in my campaign, as a person of color, I also feel more relatable to diverse constituencies — when other BIPOC members see someone who looks like them, that they can relate to, and feel more comfortable engaging with, that’s progress on strengthening community engagement.

Shamsavari: I plan to engage residents, particularly an increasingly diverse constituency, by involving them in the decision-making process. By holding breakfast meetings that are corporate sponsored programs . This once-a-month breakfast meetings would engage the citizens to be involved at the community level.

Fire recovery and resiliency

How can the city work to continue making the community safer from catastrophic wildfires and build resiliency for future emergencies?

Fleming: During the 2017 fire recovery, I sat on the Rebuild Ad-Hoc Council Committee that worked in real time through the recovery to identify ways to rebuild in a way that would incorporate resilience for future emergencies. This includes adopting updated building codes, identification of specific infrastructure materials in high fire severity zones (HFSZ), requiring evacuation plans for large developments in the HFSZ, strategically locating fire stations for optimal response times, evaluating water storage strategies, home hardening, aggressive enforcement on dead and dying trees and weed abatement. Additionally, advocating against development in Wildland Urban Interface, Flood Plains or along fault lines where we know there is increased likelihood of natural disasters.

Huang: County and Cities after action reports show a need to focus efforts on the coordination of mutual aide response resources, planning, and communications protocol. We need to know who is going to respond, be able to communicate with them and have the capacity to accommodate the outside resource when it arrives. The city should ensure all citizens know about Nixle and have Nixle. In addition, the city should also have alternatives to Nixle for those citizens without cell phones. Finally, resiliency, be it in house or landscape design, should be rewarded through incentives.

Sanders: One factor is greater collaboration between the city and county. As we saw in 2017, a fire that started in Calistoga burned down 3,000 homes, mine included, in Santa Rosa, racing through unincorporated areas along Mark West Creek to knock on, and raze, our doorsteps. Thanks in part to the county, we’ve strengthened vegetation management, and recognize prescribed burns as more environmentally beneficial than harmful. We also need to look at reducing fuel loads in the Urban-Wildland interface. Collaboration with Santa Rosa Firefighters, the Sonoma County Fire District and CAL FIRE are also important — giving them access to water tenders and resources to plan for the next firefight. I’m proud to be endorsed by Santa Rosa Firefighters and Sonoma County Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 1401) and will partner with them on fire recovery and resiliency initiatives in the years ahead.

Shamsavari: I think more training and lining up first responders as reserves is a good means of preparedness but also we need a substation in the Fountaingrove area as we were hit the hardest in the Tubbs Fire. Two times a year fire drills will prepare all residents in the Fountaingrove area. Controlled fire burns are being conducted so that is good. The fire department needs to prepare costs for the rebuild of a substation and we could ask the residents to have a special assessment so we could support the rebuild joining the city on costs. Also we need to invest in more fire engines that would be at the new sub fire station.

City infrastructure

The city faces millions of dollars in deferred maintenance of public facilities, roads and other city infrastructure. How would you address infrastructure needs, particularly that of road conditions which residents have pointed to as a top priority?

Fleming: The city needs to develop additional funding streams without going back to the overburdened tax payers. The following are methods of doing so: Developing the economic engine of downtown; Implementing Enhanced Infrastructure Financing Districts; Paying down pension liabilities with the 115 Trust; Attracting and retaining business; Building housing, affordable in particular, so that people have more discretionary income, and in the downtown core to reduce cost of extending services to the far reaches of the service area; Adding additional positions to Economic Development so that the experts can advise council and implement programs that raise that city’s tax base.

Huang: The city should earmark a certain percentage of sales tax revenue for infrastructure maintenance and repair and not allow those funds to be used for any other purpose. Unspent development impact fees totaled $34 million according to a recent audit report. And the fees get little or no mention during budget policy discussions.

Sanders: Too many of our streets, particularly residential ones in our older neighborhoods, are failing. Exploring opportunities to bolster funding toward smoother streets and more staff in Planning and Building will be a priority of mine. We need smoother, safer roads — and can’t forget about buckled sidewalks and ADA improvements in certain areas that are important to our resident’s safety and well-being.

Shamsavari: Road repairs are essential and should be identified as what roads get to be priority on the list of repairs.

Transportation

Does the city have the transportation infrastructure in place for residents to get to where they need to go and what improvements can be made?

Fleming: No, similar to road infrastructure, the city is not in possession of adequate transit resources. I have been able to bring some additional funding as a result of my position on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission such as the $3.4 million dollars for the 101 Bike/Pedestrian Overcross. That said, the city needs to advocate for additional grant and matching funds as well as engage in the revenue generating activities enumerated in question 9. The DSASP provided a clear roadmap and plan for the vision of transportation infrastructure needed in our downtown core to support the housing need. In addition the city is in the process of doing a comprehensive update to the city’s General Plan that is a key document laying out transportation connectivity and infrastructure for the entire city for the next 20-plus years. It will be important to engage our community to ensure all modes of transportation and transportation needs are addressed in that document. Both of these documents are key elements in applying and obtaining grant funding for the transportation infrastructure we need in our community.

Huang: No, we do not. We need to make it where getting around Santa Rosa without a care isn’t nearly impossible. We need to encourage bike and scooter share, both use and encouraging companies that engage in such to make Santa Rosa a market. We also need to ensure that our bus system isn’t seen as a “last resort” with a stigma stuck with it. We need to make sure people know that the bus is great for everyone, of all walks of life.

Sanders: Like many California communities, much of Santa Rosa was developed when car was king. A countywide, voter-approved sales tax measure, Measure DD, will provide an influx of cash to city bus services and road repaving by replacing Measure M sales tax revenues beginning in 2025. That will help us then. But for now, I’d like to look at bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements, completing the pedestrian pathway alongside SMART throughout the City of Santa Rosa as promised, and looking at options to ease congestion on heavily-traveled roads (i.e. College Avenue, Mendocino Avenue) and think not just about traffic flow, but the safety of all road users, whether they be those who use public transit, get in their car, ride their bike or walk. I’ve earned the support of David Rabbitt, a Sonoma County Supervisor and Chair of SMART’s Board of Directors (who is also on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and a former Chair of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority), and will collaborate with him on more opportunities to use our train system, while devising other solutions to traffic and transportation issues.

Shamsavari: Yes, the city has a good public transportation service through their traffic engineering managed department, but it would be good to have more downtown bike program to reduce parking and cars, provide a city downtown shuttle that takes people shopping and provide access to downtown restaurants and novelty shops.

Chanate Road development

Though plans have yet to be submitted for the former county hospital campus, a developer is proposing nearly 1,000 homes on the 70-acre property. What would you like to see planned there and would you support a project of that size?

Fleming: I am committed to aggressively questioning, researching and bringing forth community concerns to every decision point in the process so that nothing moves forward without those concerns being addressed. It is critical that the established process is followed to the letter of the law and that residents’ safety is always the top priority. My daughter was one of the last babies born on the Chanate Campus 8 years ago and this property is near and dear to me. What will happen here will be the result of a rigorous community process where we will come together and decide what is safe and acceptable — if anything. The process will include five required steps: A city-sponsored community meeting; developer proposal; full Environmental Impact Report as part of the California Environmental Quality Act; general plan amendment; zoning code amendment. At the end of this very lengthy process the council will then have to determine if the outcome is acceptable and I believe that my colleagues will not support any proposal which is not safe or appropriate.

Huang: I think that a study needs to be done to determine how many people can safely use Chanate Road as an evacuation route in the event of a wildfire or earthquake. The study should also include how many people currently rely on Chanate Road as an evacuation route. If the number of people currently using Chanate Road as an evacuation route exceeds the number of people that can be safely evacuated, I do not support any development. I can support a large project if it is determined safe to evacuate all the new residents along with all the existing residents. However, I think this is very unlikely. The city needs to look at updating its objective design standards for by-right housing to develop objective standards for evacuation or residents.

Sanders: I oppose the conceptual proposal of packing nearly 1,000 homes at the Chanate hospital campus site — which poses serious public safety and quality-of-life issues. As I saw during the 2017 wildfires, a two-lane arterial road at the base of fire-prone Fountaingrove wasn’t built to accommodate existing traffic volumes, let alone another 1,000 homes. If we have another major wildfire, the residents around Chanate, and future ones should this project move forward, will be in harms’ way, and Chanate Road may be their only escape route. I would involve the community — and community groups — in a visioning process for the future use of the site. I’m not necessarily opposed to any project there, but am not encouraged by initial ideas floated by the new landowner, a Las Vegas-based developer. He doesn’t know Santa Rosa and needs to go back to the drawing board to consider our unique challenges. No amount of housing or revenue is worth putting lives at risk, despite the need for housing, Chanate just isn’t the right location for that kind of density.

Shamsavari: I am not for building of the Chanate project because the two-lane road is not safe and more cars and traffic on it would be hazardous. I propose an AirBnb-style cottage development that can be accessed only by city shuttle and a park that residents can ride their bicycles to get there. I envision a beautiful park that has all the wild flowers of California and that we could bring square dancing to and make it a tourist destination providing a courtesy shuttle. This idea needs to be developed with famous landscape architects. In this 70 acres there could also be bungalows for destination travelers. An outdoor rustic Bocce court like in France, an outdoor wine bar. We enjoy the Luther Burbank gardens and we need more parks and outdoor entertainment that brings a community together.

Vacation rentals

The city last year passed an emergency ordinance setting operating rules for short-term rentals and this year capped the number of nonhosted rentals to address noise and other issues. As city officials work to create permanent rules expected to go before council next year, what additional measures would you propose and how would you beef up compliance with the rules?

Fleming: I am proud that a super-majority of my colleagues agreed with me to further limit the amount of allowable un-hosted rentals to 198 down from 215. It is my belief that non-hosted short-term rentals are an inappropriate land use in residential neighborhoods. Hotels should not be located in homes in our neighborhoods. I support regulations on noise, occupancy, parking, and any other hazard or nuisance that may be caused by using a residential home as a hotel. Regulations are notoriously difficult to enforce and cause residents and city staff many problems. I prefer a more elegant solution, which is the eventual elimination of non-hosted short term rentals. One way to achieve this is by taking the currently allowable short term rentals existing outside of commercial zones out of circulation when the property is sold or transferred. My goal in this is to restore our neighborhood character and bring back quality of life for residents. Measures that enhance this are what I will be supporting as we turn to the regular ordinance next year. I am also interested to hear if neighbors or staff members have any suggestions around strengthening the current ordinance and making it more easily enforceable.

Huang: The ordinance should be changed to differentiate hosted and nonhosted rentals. Hosted rentals should not have to pay such exorbitant annual permit fees and maybe not included in the ordinance. Homeowners who rent out their detached units should also be considered hosted rentals. For nonhosted rentals, we should adopt a similar ordinance to Petaluma where short-term rentals are allowed but only for 90 days in a calendar year. The ordinance should only apply to residential neighborhoods. Short-term rentals take away valuable rental homes from the market, drive up the price of housing because short-term rental investors have greater valuations for the homes, and can be a major nuisance for the neighbors. Neighbors even have to disclose that they live next to an AirBNB if they list their home for sale.

Sanders: My answer to this question is simple: I oppose anything that interrupts the quiet enjoyment of ones home. That is my north star. So I will work with all interested in reaching a solution that works for our entire community.

Shamsavari: I am against short-term rentals because of the complaints for noise and the police — because of lack of funding — do not respond to noise complaints. I would like police funding increased so noise complaints are addressed if the city wants to allow short term rentals.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

