Subscribe

Santa Rosa District 6 council hopefuls square off on city issues

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2022, 9:28AM
Updated 2 hours ago

District 6 Candidates at a Glance

Jeff Okrepkie

— Age: 43

— Profession: Commercial insurance agent.

— Experience: Founder of neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, member of the Santa Rosa Planning Commission.

Veronica “Roni” Jacobi

– Age: 64

– Profession: Mechanical engineer and energy management consultant.

– Experience: Santa Rosa City Council 2006-2010. Experience on a number of environmental advocacy and conservation boards and committees, including the Sonoma County Water Coalition, which she cofounded and still serves on the board.

Candidates seeking to represent northwestern Santa Rosa on the City Council weighed in on top citywide and community issues in a Press Democrat questionnaire.

Jeff Okrepkie, who led neighborhood efforts to rebuild Coffey Park following the 2017 Tubbs Fire, and former Santa Rosa Council member Veronica “Roni” Jacobi are vying to replace Tom Schwedhelm, who is retiring, in District 6.

The district is home to about 25,500 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, who live in the neighborhoods north of Guerneville Road and west of Highway 101.

The race is one of four city races on the Nov. 8 ballot and altogether nine candidates are vying to join the seven-member City Council.

The Press Democrat sent questionnaires Sept. 30 to the full field of candidates. Responses will appear in this week in print and online at pressdemocrat.com/election2022.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

To see which district you live in, go here.

Housing construction and affordability

The state has made a push to force local governments to facilitate development of housing, especially affordable housing, to meet higher quotas. What role do you think city government plays in developing housing and, if elected, what specifically would you seek or support to spur construction and reach housing goals?

Jacobi: Generation Housing requested that the city reduce fees for very small units similar to ADU sizes like the city did for ADUs. I support this. I also support very low and low income housing units that are small so more units can be constructed in the same space. I also support the city giving density bonuses for this type of construction and I support some parking requirements being waved when housing is located close to transit.

Okrepkie: I believe City Hall plays a large role in housing development through its policies and efficiencies. My top priority will be the implementation of AB 602. AB 602 focuses on reforming the way cities collect impact fees for new housing such that smaller, more affordable units are not unfairly penalized with higher costs. Currently, in many California cities, impact fees can add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of a single apartment — making many new homes out of reach for middle-income workers. In many cases, exorbitant impact fees kill new housing altogether by making the costs exceed what renters and homebuyers can afford. AB 602 would require impact fees to be proportional to the size of the home so that smaller individual homes pay smaller fees.

Homelessness

Data from February’s point in time homeless count showed overall homelessness in Sonoma County grew by 5% and a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness.What additional steps does the city need to take to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness and get those people more help? How do you balance meeting needs of unhoused residents with concerns from residents and businesses about camping and safety?

Jacobi: I will champion very low and low income housing that is small in square footage, all electric, very energy efficient. I'm a big fan of single room occupancy until everyone is housed. I want to see tiny homes welcomed including composting toilets. Often times after a trial period, neighbors discover that providing housing for the homeless can really be a win-win for the neighborhood as well. I would also like to see safe parking increase and perhaps with programs where some homeless people start to become stewards of certain parks so they would be an on-site positive presence. Perhaps there could be some similarities to Park Rangers.

Okrepkie: First and foremost, we need to accept that “Housing First” by itself, does not work. The solutions to homelessness are as varied as the unsheltered individuals themselves. We need to recognize that there is a significant mental health and drug addiction component to homelessness. Once we address how we approach that problem, we can start finding solutions. The new Caritas Center is a great initial effort to alleviate homelessness for individuals and families. In addition, we have InResponse that is already geared to mental health and social work solutions. We have unique support and connections across the board to work with Gavin Newsom on his “Care Court” concept and implement it with extensive support from local electeds and stakeholders. It is an easier roll-out than San Francisco or LA due to size, but at the same time, Sonoma County has a larger per capita homeless population than those cities. There is already a total of $27 billion set aside for it that we could seek without going to city coffers.

City spending

Though the current fiscal year 2022 budget was boosted by robust tax revenue projections and one-time funding, city officials estimate more than a $1 million deficit in future years as some of those one-time funds dry up and the city sees sharp increases in salaries and benefits, among other costs. What areas of the budget would you look at to firm up the city’s financial footing? Where is the city overspending and are there areas that are underfunded?

Jacobi: When there was a shortfall in the past, involving city employees in coming up with possible budget solutions and improvements is effective. There have also been times when layoffs were suggested and salary cuts and I felt there could have been greater creativity for solutions. There may have been some employees who would have preferred to work fewer hours per week and therefore get paid less. I also felt it was important that I took a salary cut even though my councilmember salary was small, so it was mainly symbolic. I asked the acting city manager to also voluntarily take a pay cut and ask other executive staff members to voluntarily take a pay cut and they all did.

Okrepkie: I’d like to take a look at outside consultants and minimize that whenever possible, while learning more about any other operational efficiencies we could pursue without reducing staffing levels. The passing of Measure H is a crucial step in that it funds nearly $10 million annually for public safety and violence prevention efforts. One idea I would like to further explore is a funding mechanism for Santa Rosa parks. Parks are arguably the second most used city asset (aside from infrastructure) and one of the most forward facing as well. Beautifying and taking care of parks is something all residents can benefit from. While we passed Measure M four years ago, Santa Rosa only receives about $170,000 a year of those funds. In exploring funding opportunities, we would not only be able to fund a significant portion of the parks budget, but have funds to bolster our parks services as well.

Downtown and economic development

Some businesses are still struggling to bounce back from pandemic impacts and are now face staffing shortages and rising cost of goods. There are many shuttered storefronts downtown. How would you improve the health of downtown and what do you envision for the future of the area?

Jacobi: Perhaps storefronts conversion to affordable housing. This could contribute to village building by putting housing near transit and services.

Okrepkie: Downtown development is a sure-fire way to inject life into the economy there. The Downtown Station Area Plan is a great start, but we need to find a way to get cranes in the air and spur the actual construction of downtown housing – whether that be from reductions in fees, or just a “get to yes” attitude at the council and staff level. The downtown is one of the most critical parts of the future of Santa Rosa. As a member of the Planning Commission, I have also sought to and played a role in approving transit-oriented development in our downtown core. As more of the projects in the planning phases are approved, shovel-ready and primed for construction, I think we’ll see a new synergy with the addition of what could be hundreds of additional residents per project location.

Public safety

The Santa Rosa Police Department has reported an uptick in violent crime in Santa Rosa and continues to see issues with ghost guns and sideshows. It comes as the city seeks to renew a quarter-cent tax that helps fund public safety and violence prevention programs. Do you support the continuation of the quarter-cent tax that helps fund public safety and violence prevention programs (Measure H) and what initiatives would you like to see to address public safety needs in the community?

Jacobi: I'm glad that the Police Department has made progress on side shows. I support the voters deciding on the continuation of the tax.

Okrepkie: I wholeheartedly support Measure H. Currently, there are a couple policy proposals on the horizon that address participants, promoters and spectators of sideshows. I’d also like to see what comes of the city’s efforts to obtain federal funds for a new crime lab. We need to invest in drones for the SRPD and training operators so that there is a drone with a trained operator on duty every night. This would allow police to track spectators’ cars and impound them after the fact. Bot dots help and I have seen videos that prove that. We do need to do more and work with Transportation and Public Works to identify priority areas and get more in place quickly. We also need to find funding for a Community Services Officer (CSO) to partner with detectives that tracks and documents graffiti. This helps not only build evidence but also educates the officers on “what the streets are saying”. We used to have this, but it was eliminated in recent years. In terms of ghost guns, The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and recent executive action to crack down on ghost guns are strong steps towards reducing gun violence.

Council member pay

The issue of council pay could go before voters in 2024 after a resident-led committee proposed amending the City Charter to tie pay to the area median income. The proposal would give council members and the mayor a roughly sevenfold raise. Would you support raising pay? Why or why not?

Jacobi: I have promised 25% of my council salary toward donations to local nonprofits with green strings attached. At current salary levels this is mainly symbolic. I am supportive of salaries increasing so those who need the salary can feel more comfortable running. It is a very large time commitment when a council member devotes the amount of time that many important matters deserve. However, it is a difficult change when there are projected shortfalls already.

Okrepkie: I believe voters should decide whether the mayor and city council members should receive a pay increase. When looking at the socio-economic state of our city as well as the workload demands and community expectations of council members, without an increase in pay, it does limit the number of individuals who can afford to run for public office — making it harder for young families like mine to be able to set down roots in this area while giving back through public service. From an equity and accessibility perspective, I understand the merits to the proposal, but rightfully believe it is up to voters to decide.

Community engagement

How you plan to engage residents, particularly an increasingly diverse constituency, and involve them in the decision-making process?

Jacobi: Community engagement and especially for diverse constituency was and is important to me in my appointments to boards and commissions and in my methods for improving things by gathering diverse people and their inputs. I empower my diverse appointees in the decision making process by usually giving them flexibility in their decisions as my appointee as long as they are guided by principles that are aligned with mine. As the initiator and facilitator of the meeting where I and others created the Sonoma County Water Coalition I also was perhaps the first person to discuss creating what became the Sonoma County Climate Action Network or Sonoma County CAN.

Okrepkie: There is a greater likelihood of engagement from underserved communities when organizations take steps to enhance their relationships with those populations. For some, City Hall being 5 miles away, might as well be 500. Creating trusting relationships, increasing accessibility to facilities and services, and providing diverse opportunities to become involved, are key actions that reflect on organizational attitudes and values about developing equitable and sustainable engagement. Going to those populations and communities is integral. You cannot always expect them to come to you. We must look beyond surveys as a means of gathering crucial data and feedback towards more personalized means. In essence, exchanging information, rather than collecting it, provides an incentive for engaging in conversations and collaboration, as well as a greater sense of ownership in the outcome.

Fire recovery and resiliency

How can the city work to continue making the community safer from catastrophic wildfires and build resiliency for future emergencies?

Jacobi: I will advocate for funding programs at the federal, state and local levels for fire hardening of homes and businesses. There are currently earthquake retrofit grant programs, I'd like to see similar and more robust programs for fire hardening. I would also like to create a task force that looks at where we would ideally create edible forest hedge rows or planting sections that have a robust watering system with timing systems for if a wildfire is approaching, and concrete rainwater catchment at higher elevations for fire preparedness and water drought preparedness as well.

Okrepkie: The city in partnership with the county and state has done a phenomenal job already in making our communities safer. The purchase of two new wildland fire engines with one never leaving the city is also key. There are some minor changes I would like to see made, for example working with the Building Department to pass an ordinance on banning all new planting of eucalyptus and juniper, both of which are non-native and highly flammable, within city limits. Additionally, I would like to explore restrictions on planting redwoods in residential areas. While we all love our coastal redwoods, their ember casts in a subdivision can have dire consequences.

City infrastructure

The city faces millions of dollars in deferred maintenance of public facilities, roads and other city infrastructure. How would you address infrastructure needs, particularly that of road conditions which residents have pointed to as a top priority?

Jacobi: It saves seven to 10 times the cost of a rebuild of a roadway by doing maintenance at the right time. Also when deferred maintenance is planned there may be opportunities for multi-solving by considering fire hardening at the same time and drought preparedness and greater resiliency and edible mini food forests preparing us at the same time period. There can be efficiencies of costs by planning optimally and reducing losses due to future fires.

Okrepkie: We have to be honest with our slurry seal program and admit that it isn’t doing enough. Our pavement condition index (PCI) grades continue to get lower and lower. Roads need to jump to a higher priority. They are the number one most used city product and one that most residents interact with and see the most. Their conditions are a direct reflection on council and the city government, and we need to recognize that. Through my involvement with the Engineering Contractors Association and support from infrastructure trade groups and private businesses, I know we must take a hard look at how to bolster road repaving funding despite the budgetary challenges that lie ahead. The cost of letting more of our streets deteriorate to a failed condition can easily cost five times more than preventative maintenance and repair.

Transportation

Does the city have the transportation infrastructure in place for residents to get to where they need to go and what improvements can be made?

Jacobi: Yes and no. The city does have some connectivity for bicycling and busing and scooters and train connectivity. However, there is a learning curve to use mass transit and people feeling safe enough to use bicycles and scooters can be a challenge. Improvements can be made for greater connectivity with bus shuttles to and from the train, expanding the train route, and for bicycling infrastructure that is being used at other locations where there is a very high percentage of people using bicycles. There are a lot of wonderful videos and articles exploring the possibilities.

Okrepkie: It does not. However, that is not a Santa Rosa only problem and it isn’t only roads. We need to get the SMART path (Segment C) extended to the northern city limits. The entirety of the 6th District has no access to SMART via a stop or through the bicycle/pedestrian pathway. We also need to focus on safer multimodal corridors. We have too many vehicles for the infrastructure we have. We need more alternative ways to travel, including cycling. I am a big proponent of the bike/ped master plan and its continuing evolution. There is a lot of fear for many people in cycling in Santa Rosa because of heavy traffic. More bike paths with buffered lanes (Class 2B) and protected lanes (Class 4) could help ease those fears and encourage more people to bike. Lastly, focusing on transportation oriented and city centered growth is also important.

Growth

District 6 has experienced a surge in residential growth in recent years with new townhome, apartment and single-family homes being built. What do you think needs to be done to properly equip this part of the city to handle that growth?

Jacobi: The city will be challenged to handle growth for water needs. Due to climate change our water situation will get increasingly insecure until there is global action at the speed and scale needed to lower greenhouse gas pollution to a safe level. The city should continue to build climate resiliency for water supplies via purple plumbing and promoting homeowners and businesses using rainwater catchment and additional water storage ideally in fire hardened cement cisterns. Village building principles of services being close to new construction, as done at Frog Song cohousing in Cotati and other places, where future residents were surveyed on what businesses they wanted to add to the area and the spaces were created for those businesses as part of the project, and then the spaces were rented out to the category of business desired. Also all new constructions should be very fire hardened. Also landscaping should be done with fire in mind, nothing planted within 5 feet of structures. Also fencing should be nonflammable or mainly non-flammable.

Okrepkie: The widening of Fulton Road is key and the potential (and needed) extension of the SMART path are crucial in relieving the stresses on the city. There are segments of District 6 that have less than acceptable traffic flows during peak commute times, but I don’t necessarily believe that’s solely the result of increased residential development, but more connected to the volume of retail/shopping centers, dining, and places of employment on areas such as Coffey Lane, Guerneville Road, and Cleveland Avenue to name a few.

Commercial development

There is some untapped commercial development opportunities, particularly in the northeast part of the district near the former Kmart. How do you plan to take advantage of that available space?

Jacobi: Again growth in general adds to climate pollution challenges. I would like to see all growth set very high standards for climate solutions friendliness and multisolving drought readiness.

Okrepkie: There are a lot of plans for that area. First, the Sonoma County Indian Health Project will be constructing a 70,000 square foot medical center at the former K-Mart site. There are also a couple businesses that have applied for or been approved for conditional use permits. What I am most excited about is the prospect of implementing “Neighborhood Centric Planning”. Especially for the W. Steele Lane Corridor that some have come to call Apple Valley. This provides small commercial corridors in each larger neighborhood that would offer services and amenities that are the most common for a household. Think small market, hardware store, barber and so on. They wouldn’t fit a Target or Oliver’s, but would provide walkable solutions for most daily amenities. This not only encourages economic growth, but also offers the ability to find local business owners so local money stays local.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

District 6 Candidates at a Glance

Jeff Okrepkie

— Age: 43

— Profession: Commercial insurance agent.

— Experience: Founder of neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, member of the Santa Rosa Planning Commission.

Veronica “Roni” Jacobi

– Age: 64

– Profession: Mechanical engineer and energy management consultant.

– Experience: Santa Rosa City Council 2006-2010. Experience on a number of environmental advocacy and conservation boards and committees, including the Sonoma County Water Coalition, which she cofounded and still serves on the board.

Paulina Pineda

Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter

Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette