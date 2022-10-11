– Experience: Santa Rosa City Council 2006-2010. Experience on a number of environmental advocacy and conservation boards and committees, including the Sonoma County Water Coalition, which she cofounded and still serves on the board.

Candidates seeking to represent northwestern Santa Rosa on the City Council weighed in on top citywide and community issues in a Press Democrat questionnaire.

Jeff Okrepkie, who led neighborhood efforts to rebuild Coffey Park following the 2017 Tubbs Fire, and former Santa Rosa Council member Veronica “Roni” Jacobi are vying to replace Tom Schwedhelm, who is retiring, in District 6.

The district is home to about 25,500 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, who live in the neighborhoods north of Guerneville Road and west of Highway 101.

The race is one of four city races on the Nov. 8 ballot and altogether nine candidates are vying to join the seven-member City Council.

The Press Democrat sent questionnaires Sept. 30 to the full field of candidates. Responses will appear in this week in print and online at pressdemocrat.com/election2022.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

To see which district you live in, go here.

Housing construction and affordability

The state has made a push to force local governments to facilitate development of housing, especially affordable housing, to meet higher quotas. What role do you think city government plays in developing housing and, if elected, what specifically would you seek or support to spur construction and reach housing goals?

Jacobi: Generation Housing requested that the city reduce fees for very small units similar to ADU sizes like the city did for ADUs. I support this. I also support very low and low income housing units that are small so more units can be constructed in the same space. I also support the city giving density bonuses for this type of construction and I support some parking requirements being waved when housing is located close to transit.

Okrepkie: I believe City Hall plays a large role in housing development through its policies and efficiencies. My top priority will be the implementation of AB 602. AB 602 focuses on reforming the way cities collect impact fees for new housing such that smaller, more affordable units are not unfairly penalized with higher costs. Currently, in many California cities, impact fees can add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of a single apartment — making many new homes out of reach for middle-income workers. In many cases, exorbitant impact fees kill new housing altogether by making the costs exceed what renters and homebuyers can afford. AB 602 would require impact fees to be proportional to the size of the home so that smaller individual homes pay smaller fees.

Homelessness

Data from February’s point in time homeless count showed overall homelessness in Sonoma County grew by 5% and a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness.What additional steps does the city need to take to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness and get those people more help? How do you balance meeting needs of unhoused residents with concerns from residents and businesses about camping and safety?

Jacobi: I will champion very low and low income housing that is small in square footage, all electric, very energy efficient. I'm a big fan of single room occupancy until everyone is housed. I want to see tiny homes welcomed including composting toilets. Often times after a trial period, neighbors discover that providing housing for the homeless can really be a win-win for the neighborhood as well. I would also like to see safe parking increase and perhaps with programs where some homeless people start to become stewards of certain parks so they would be an on-site positive presence. Perhaps there could be some similarities to Park Rangers.

Okrepkie: First and foremost, we need to accept that “Housing First” by itself, does not work. The solutions to homelessness are as varied as the unsheltered individuals themselves. We need to recognize that there is a significant mental health and drug addiction component to homelessness. Once we address how we approach that problem, we can start finding solutions. The new Caritas Center is a great initial effort to alleviate homelessness for individuals and families. In addition, we have InResponse that is already geared to mental health and social work solutions. We have unique support and connections across the board to work with Gavin Newsom on his “Care Court” concept and implement it with extensive support from local electeds and stakeholders. It is an easier roll-out than San Francisco or LA due to size, but at the same time, Sonoma County has a larger per capita homeless population than those cities. There is already a total of $27 billion set aside for it that we could seek without going to city coffers.