Santa Rosa dog implicated in fatal attack on other dog will be put to death

A dog suspected of killing another woman’s dog in an attack earlier this year will be declared vicious and humanely killed, a Sonoma County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Patrick Broderick determined that Hennesey, a pit bull mix county officials seized from Santa Rosa resident Anthony Baca after connecting dog and owner to the fatal February attack, would pose “a significant threat to public health, safety and welfare” if she were returned to his care. Broderick handed his decision down after three and a half hours of listening to witness testimony and reviewing written evidence, in an unusually lengthy short-cause trial to determine the fate of the dog and her owner.

“I’m sad for the loss of the dog, but relieved for the safety of the public,” said Susan Standen, whose Maltese mix, Baby Ruth, died in her arms on the sidewalk of Summerfield Road the afternoon of Feb. 20, just 15 or so minutes after the attack at the heart of Wednesday’s trial. Standen and multiple witnesses said that a large dog jumped out of a red Jeep stopped at a light as she and her dog walked by. After the owner of the attacking dog separated it from Baby Ruth, they said, he put the dog back in his car and sped away.

Baca, 40, who represented himself in the courtroom, denied involvement in the incident and insisted Hennesey, who has been held at the animal shelter since April, is innocent.

“She shouldn’t be going through this, and neither should I,” he said.

Adam Abel, assistant city attorney for Santa Rosa, was able to seek the vicious designation because Hennesey had been implicated in a previous killing of another dog. Hennesey was designated “potentially dangerous” after that incident, meaning she was to be kept in a secure enclosure on her owner’s property, and properly restrained, including with a muzzle, whenever she was off the property.

Since animal control officials first knocked on Baca’s door the day after the attack, he has maintained that he was at home when the attack occurred, and his car had not been driveable. In court, he told Broderick that his front license plate was stolen sometime at the end of last year, and argued that the license plate and car captured in photos by witnesses at the scene of the attack were of a different vehicle than his.

Broderick listened to testimonies and cross-examination of five witnesses called by Abel. Both Abel and Baca also submitted written affidavits from witnesses.

In his ruling, Broderick said the evidence Baca presented in support of his claim that his license plate was stolen was “inconsistent at best.” In some cases, Broderick said, Baca’s arguments “defied all logic.”

“All (arguments) were clearly rebutted and shown to be untrue,” Broderick said.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

