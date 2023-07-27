In many ways, Bo is a typical chocolate Labrador living in Santa Rosa. He loves to swim, fetch and cuddle, his owner says, but one special feature about Bo stands out, and people on TikTok recently noticed in a viral video that has garnered almost a million views.

Bo was born with a curly tail, an uncommon trait for Labradors. Earlier this month, his owners set up a TikTok account just for Bo, CurlyTailedLab, and debuted Bo’s tail online with a July 6 post that has been viewed more than 986,000 times.

According to Bo’s owner Courtney, who declined to give her last name, he was adopted from a breeder in Northern California.

“A family member sent me a link of a cute breed of chocolate labs, and my boyfriend and I have each had yellow and black labs growing up so we felt like this would be the perfect fit,” she said in a message to The Press Democrat.

Even though Bo has American Kennel Club papers tracking his Labrador lineage, and he’s met his mom and dad, his tail began to take on its signature curl after three months, according to the TikTok. Curly tails on Labradors usually mean they have been bred with other dogs.

Courtney said she was initially worried Bo’s curly tail would affect his swimming abilities. “But he is not held back in the slightest! If it were up to him, he would live in the pool,” she said. “He’s got a quirky and goofy personality which we love.”

Courtney also said she was shocked with the amount of feedback from that July 6 TikTok.

“People were so fired up about his tail and we learned how many labs also have a curl to their tail. We have loved getting in touch with the dog community on TikTok.”

For more, go to tiktok.com/@curlytailedlab.